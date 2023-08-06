I Live in California, and I Wear These Cushioned, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals All Year Long

On the coast of Southern California — with its essentially endless summers and year-round opportunities to visit the beach — sandals aren’t just seasonal footwear, they’re a way of life. As a born-and-raised Californian, I distinctly remember the ritual of breaking in a fresh pair of Rainbow flip-flops and wearing them until they were barely recognizable. Now, as an avid traveler, not only do I look for sandals that I can wear for miles along the boardwalk, but I also need a pair that is versatile enough for various occasions on my worldwide trips. Thankfully, the Naot Kayla Sandals check all of these boxes.

I was first introduced to the brand Naot a few years back, and I’ve since been impressed by all of the styles that I’ve tried. Each pair is sustainably and ethically made, featuring high-quality materials that are meant to last. All of Naot's footwear also features insoles that are made of natural cork, which is shock-absorbing, supportive of your natural foot shape, and super flexible. Not to mention, it also offers excellent arch support.

The Kayla sandals, in particular, feature three strategic straps to secure the front of your foot, along with backstraps for additional stability. In fact, because of this unique design and the aforementioned insoles, the sandals are accepted by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) for promoting good foot health. In other words, they’re wildly comfortable — and they won’t wreck your feet after long walks on the beach or exploring a new destination.

If you ask me, the Naot Kayla Sandals are very underrated travel shoes. They're great to have on-hand because they'll keep your feet feeling good on any type of adventure, and (unlike other podiatrist-approved shoes) they’re actually visually appealing. The beautiful Italian leather straps and slight wedge heels give them an elevated look — so you can wear them with shorts while exploring, or pair them with a dress for a nicer dinner.

It’s also worth noting that the Naot Kaylas are incredibly durable, and clearly built to withstand the wear and tear of travel. I’ve put them to use through various terrains — from sandy California beaches to desert trails in Joshua Tree — and they’ve proven their resilience at every turn. What’s more, the sturdy rubber soles provide excellent traction, which can be hard to come by in a pair of everyday sandals.

With more than 20 beautiful colors (plus two width sizes) to choose from — in both classic leather and suede finishes — you can find a pair that suits your preferences and needs. I’m personally partial to the classic black leather or stone nubuck versions, but the white leather, pink plum, or latte brown pairs would each make for fun summery sandals. Note: while I didn’t personally experience this, a lot of shoppers mentioned that this style runs small, so it may be worth sizing up or ordering a couple of sizes to try.

Still not sure about adding these sandals to your travel wardrobe? Consider that the shoes have more than 1,000 five-star ratings at Zappos alone. Countless reviewers called out their comfortability, including this one customer who wrote: “These are by far the most comfortable sandals I've ever worn — and I walk a lot.”

Another buyer shared that these were the perfect shoes for their travels, adding, “These sandals are much cuter on than in the pictures. They look great with shorts, skirts, and capris… I just spent a week on vacation and wore them all week (lots of walking in Europe) and they were super comfortable."

Similarly, a final reviewer, who admitted that this is their second pair of Naot sandals, said: “I bought these for a summer trip through Austria and Germany. I have plantar fasciitis, and this is one of the few brands of sandals that I can wear all day.”

So if you’re packing for an upcoming trip and only have room for one extra pair of shoes, or simply looking for some fresh new footwear for summer, consider shortlisting the amazing Naot Kayla Sandals. Grab a pair at Zappos before your next adventure, and keep scrolling to check out the other comfy sandals that have won over shoppers; they're all $50 or less and available at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $140.

