Score Up to 20% Off This Anti-aging Face Oil Packed With a Secret Ingredient From Patagonia

As a shopping writer and skincare enthusiast, I’m always intrigued by beauty products that are thoughtfully created with high-quality ingredients — especially ones that can pep up my skin after flights and long travel days. So when I found out that the clean-beauty hub Naked Poppy has an anti-aging face oil with a secret ingredient sourced from Patagonia, I was eager to try it for myself.

Well the secret is out — the brand’s organic, fair-trade certified Revitalize Organic Face Oil contains rosehip seed oil that acts as a natural alternative to retinol, known to have powerful anti-aging effects. And it all comes from a sustainable Patagonian women-led farm. After first-hand testing, along with the Bian Stone Gua Sha, I’ve become a fan of this travel-size, best-selling oil.

Right now is the perfect time for you to add both to your carry-on too: You can get 15 percent off the face oil (or the gua sha I use with it) with code POPPY15, or 20 percent off when you purchase them as a bundle with code POPPY20.

To buy: nakedpoppy.com, $41 with code POPPY15 (originally $48)

Naked Poppy’s co-founder and CEO, Jaleh Bisharat shared on the brand’s blog that this product has become so popular that it went from a limited release to a permanent part of their skincare line due to demand.

It’s easy to see why the face oil has such a following. Bisharat explained in her post that the oil is made with a, “rarer” and “more nutrient-dense” wild rose oil than most other rosehip oils, and with ingredients like “skin-renewing vitamin A… the gold standard ingredient for smooth, supple skin.”

As for the other main ingredients of this organic face oil, Bisharat noted that Naked Poppy includes vitamin E, as well as organic argan, jojoba, and poppy seed oils, which are known for “providing additional antioxidants, restoring skin’s fragile barrier, and preventing moisture loss.”

When I first added a few drops (about three to four) of this face oil into the palm of my hand, I noticed its vibrant, deep orange-gold color. Upon rubbing the oil between my hands, it felt ultra-rich and silky, and went on clear when applied to my face. I’ve massaged this quick absorbing facial oil in the mornings for an instant dewy glow, and have even worn it under make up for a smooth base.

For my nighttime skincare routine, after applying the face oil, I use Naked Poppy’s gua sha for a relaxing and effective routine for lymphatic drainage. I’ve been practicing gua sha for over three years now, and I found that the slim design of this bian stone gua sha made it easy to hold and move along my face, and it works wonders for sculpting my jawline and reducing puffiness under my eyes. Using this face oil and gua sha together has given my face a refreshed and lifted finish. The face oil comes in a 1-fluid ounce bottle (yay, travel-friendly!) and the gua sha comes with a small pouch, so I can pop both of these into my carry on bag for my upcoming trips.

Of course, I agree with shoppers’ five-star ratings on this organic face oil and gua sha. One person shared that the face oil “helps with dryness in the winter” and “doesn’t leave [their] face feeling greasy.” Another reviewer with sensitive skin said it’s a “game changer” that’s “calming and moisturizing.” A third raved about their skin results since using this face oil and noted that they’ve had “fewer breakouts” and “less redness.”

Similar to my routine, a shopper who pairs the face oil and gua sha called them the “perfect addition” to their minimal skincare routine. Another described using these together as a “heavenly” experience and already purchased two more bottles of the face oil. A third person mentioned that their skin looks “less puffy,” and a fourth said that the gua sha “helps relieve tension.”

So before your next travel plans, head to Naked Poppy to grab this face oil and gua sha for a dewy and sculpted finish throughout your trip. And don’t forget to use code POPPY15 for 15 percent off the individual face oil or gua sha, or code POPPY20 for 20 percent off the Gua Sha Ritual Set at checkout.

