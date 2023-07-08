Travelers Say This Weekender Bag That Fits Clothing for 2 Weeks Is the ‘Mary Poppins of the Luggage World’

Durability and spaciousness are two of the most important factors in a piece of luggage, and whether you’re going on a shorter vacation or taking off for a month-long journey, you should be able to trust that your bag can hold everything you need without falling apart. We often rely on hardside suitcases for this job, but weekender bags also have a vital function in your travel lineup — provided you find the right one.

If you’re building your ideal luggage selection on a budget but are still looking for the highest-quality suitcase possible, look no further than the MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag which, thanks to a special on-site coupon, is currently on sale at Amazon for more than 65 percent leading into Prime Day. At just $31, this easy-carry duffel bag is about to become a staple in your adventures.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $90)

There are times when a rolling suitcase might be overkill for the travels you have planned, and this weekender bag from MyMealivos is a lightweight canvas alternative that still offers ample space for your essentials. The bag sits at 20 inches by 12 inches by 10 inches, which fits within the overhead bins of most commercial airlines, and it even features a convenient and roomy shoe compartment hidden at the bottom to keep your clean clothes separate from footwear.

The spacious design opens at the top for easy packing and comes with sturdy leather handles for carrying, as well as a padded crossbody strap so you can experience the unparalleled joys of hands-free travel. Plus, the spacious bag even offers seven total pockets so you can stay organized throughout your vacation, with easy access to everything you might need. Travelers also have their choice of 14 bold prints and colors for the most personalized luggage match.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

With more than 8,100 happy shoppers awarding this bag with a five-star rating at Amazon, you can trust that your essentials are in good hands with this $31 duffel. Not only is it the ideal size for shorter vacations, but one customer even noted that they purchased this bag “for a two-week trip across the U.S.” and it “fit everything” they needed to bring along. They even described it as “Mary Poppins of the luggage world,” noting that it was able to fit the clothes they bought while traveling.

One self-described “overpacker” shared that the bag has “met with over-stuffing like a champ,” noting that it has now held up through six months of travel and has been “amazing.” Yet another shopper admitted that they “love the separate compartment for shoes or dirty laundry,” revealing that the bag “worked great” for a “week vacation in Mexico.” Plus, it “exceeds all expectations for durability [and] practicality,” according to another traveler.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

No matter the length of your vacation, you want to be able to trust that your luggage is going to be able to keep your items safe and intact throughout the duration of your travels. Thankfully, the MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag offers the assurance that your gear will stay protected, all while providing the perfect amount of space to pack everything you need while traveling light. This shopper-loved duffel is currently on sale for more than 65 percent off leading into Amazon Prime Day, taking the price down to as little as $31.

And if you’re keeping your options open, continue reading to find the other dependable duffel bags on sale at Amazon right now.

More Weekender Bags on Sale at Amazon

S-Zone Duffel Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 with on-site coupon (originally $90)

Foundry All The Things Tote Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $40)

Ibfun Weekender Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

Bluboon Weekender Overnight Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $70)

Etronik Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $50)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $31.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.