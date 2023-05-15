This Is the No. 1 International Summer Travel Destination on Airbnb

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s high time to start plotting out your next vacation. And if you’re an Airbnb user, we bet we can guess where you’d like to go next: It probably involves clear waters, white-washed buildings, and vibrant blue domes dotting the view.



Airbnb revealed its top summer travel trends for both domestic and international travel. The home-sharing giant said it’s expecting more than 300 million guests to make arrivals this year in rooms and homes across the globe, with bookings already made in more than 72,000 cities and towns for this summer alone.



So, where are international jet setters eyeing this season? According to Airbnb, the perennial favorite Greek island of Mykonos tops the list for first-quarter searches.



And really, this should come as little surprise — the famed isle is nothing short of spectacular. Mykonos is best known for its stunning beaches and all-night parties that go well into the next day. Travelers visiting in the summer should know that peace and quiet are both rare, but a great time can be found at every turn.

Courtesy of Airbnb

For travelers who want a moment of zen, they can opt for Airbnbs like the Aloe Garden beach studio rental, which comes with ocean views and direct beach access. There's also the bohemian Caper studio rental, located in the heart of town for those who want to stay close to the action.

As for where else people are itching to go this summer season, Niagara Falls, Canada came in at the No. 2 spot, followed by Interlaken, Switzerland; Amalfi, Italy; and Florence, Italy. Rounding out the top 10 is Bangkok, Thailand; Sorrento, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Banff, Canada.

They all sound like fantastic adventures to us but if you need a little more travel inspiration, check out the 50 best places to travel in the summer of 2023, according to Travel + Leisure editors.

