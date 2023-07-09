Shoppers Say This $20 Crossbody Phone Purse Is ‘Perfect for International Travel’ and ‘Keeps Your Items Secure’

One of the most common stressors while traveling is struggling to find your phone, passport, and other traveling documents in an overstuffed bag at a moment’s notice. Even the most organized travelers can find themselves frantically digging through pockets to find their essentials, whether it be at TSA, customs, or in a museum ticket line. And when you’re exploring a city by foot for hours, schlepping a heavy backpack or purse is just not ideal.

What if we told you there was a compact bag that’s spacious enough to hold everything you need safely within reach without weighing you down or taking up much space in your luggage? Enter: Myfriday Small Crossbody Phone Bag, which is currently on sale for up to 43 percent off. This means you can score the sleek and slim travel bag for just $20 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

While the affordable price tag, stylish design, and size are all the selling points we need, we’re seeing more travelers and even celebrities opt for crossbody phone purses when on the go given, so we know we’ll be in good company. In fact, this bag is the spitting image of Blake Lively’s own favorite crossbody phone bag, but at a fraction of the price.

Myfriday Small Crossbody Phone Bag in Orange

Amazon

This cute and convenient purse is made with a durable synthetic leather material that creates the look of a high-end bag without the price tag to match. Measuring 7.4 inches by 4.7 inches by 2.5 inches, this bag provides ample space for not only your phone, but also a variety of credit cards with additional slots provided on the inside. The bag even expands to reveal three pockets, offering more room than meets the eye while still remaining compact and easy to travel with.

The attached strap is long enough to drape across your body to limit the risk of theft while you’re on the go, but it can also be adjusted to be worn on just one shoulder depending on the style you prefer. Plus, it comes in 20 vibrant and neutral colors so you can channel your inner Blake Lively while still giving your style a personalized flair.

Myfriday Small Crossbody Phone Bag in Black

Amazon

Shoppers have not held back their adoration for this bag, with one customer sharing that it is the “perfect size to throw your phone, credit cards, ID, and passport into” with “room left for makeup or other items that you need handy while traveling.” They also noted that this stylish bag allows you to keep your “hands free to pull your carry-on or suitcase,” and “keeps your items secure while traveling.” They ultimately dubbed it as “affordable and perfect for international travel.”

Another shopper agreed, raving that they “used this bag for international travel” and were able to fit their “passports, boarding passes,” as well as “ID’s and money,” while still having room for their phone. Plus, one customer is such a huge fan of this compact bag that they admitted they haven’t used another purse “in almost a year,” while adding that they “couldn’t imagine going anywhere without” this bag. They also revealed that they are “amazed at how much can go into this little purse.”

Myfriday Small Crossbody Phone Bag in Red

Amazon

Traveling naturally requires you to be more aware of your surroundings than in day to day life, and investing in a quality crossbody purse is an easy way to keep your belongings close to your body and easy to find — even in high-stress situations. Right now, the Myfriday Small Crossbody Phone Bag is on sale at Amazon for 43 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day, so you can get a headstart on collecting essential travel gear at the best price possible.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

