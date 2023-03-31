Flight Attendants Say These $23 Ballet Flats Are Perfect for Long Hours on Your Feet

Spending long days on your feet is unavoidable when embarking on an active vacation, and from checking out tourist must-sees to exploring the nightlife of your destination, you’re going to want to pack shoes that keep you feeling supported and comfortable throughout your trip. Sneakers may naturally be the shoe that your mind gravitates toward, but what if we told you there was a daintier, more stylish option that will still provide your feet the benefits of a supportive shoe without the bulk?

Right now, the highly rated Musshoe Slip-on Flat is on sale for as $23 in select colors and sizes, and it has garnered rave reviews from flight attendants and frequent travelers alike. Slim, well-cushioned, and excellent for days spent in the airport or roaming a new city, this is one pair of shoes you’re going to be living in throughout the spring and warmer weather vacations.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $37)

Packable, supportive, and surprisingly stylish, these cloud-like ballet flats are fitted with a memory foam footbed for maximum comfort no matter what you have planned for the day. Added sponge cushioning on the inside of the heel eliminates blisters and keeps your feet firmly in place throughout the day, and the shoes are also flexible and durable due to the synthetic sole.

This simple, timeless silhouette is one of the most versatile shoes you could pack for vacation, easily styled with numerous outfits to fully optimize your packing space. Not to mention the flat comes in an impressive range of 55 different colors and materials — from leather-like PU to a suede-like microfiber — so you can grab a pair that highlights your personal taste while supporting your feet through long days of travel, nights out on the town, and even walking tours. Not to mention they’re great for sliding on and off as you head through TSA.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

With more than 2,400 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, these shoes are confirmed as an excellent choice for your upcoming travels. In fact, one flight attendant even raved that because they are on their feet “for long portions of the day” they have been using these flats as their “in-flight work shoes” and “loved them.” They noted that “at no point, from the moment I put them on, did they rub, dig into, or pinch my feet,” and also shared that there was “no breaking-in period needed.” They even admitted that they “regularly shove them haphazardly into my work tote” and they “still look brand new.”

Another shopper who recently traveled to Italy swore that these flats were the “most comfortable shoes I have ever worn,” revealing that they “walked several miles each day” and “climbed many stairs throughout the Amalfi Coast,” yet “never had a blister.” They also shared that after all that walking, their “feet were never sore,” raving that they “seriously cannot explain how happy I was that I had these shoes.” They even noted that they loved these shoes so much that they “plan to buy them in every color.”

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $46)

No matter what you have on the agenda for your next vacation, you should always prioritze comfort when it comes to your footwear. However, just because you’re looking for support doesn’t mean you must forgo fashion, and the Musshoe Slip-on Flats check all the boxes with a price starting at just $23. And since they come in stunning neutral colors and bolder, brighter shades, we won’t blame you if you snag more than one pair during this unbeatable sale.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23.

