Shoppers Call These Wireless Sleep Headphones ‘Perfect for Traveling’ — and They’re 63% Off

Allow me to set the scene: I’m in Prague on vacation with my dad, and to save money we share a room. The only issue? He snores. Now, I’m not one to sleep with headphones on as I’m generally paranoid I’ll either get the cord wrapped around me or swallow the wireless option, so I was left listening to the frankly alarming sounds coming from the other side of the room all night.

If I could give one gift to my past self, it would be these Musicozy Bluetooth Sleep Headphones, currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $15. A Bluetooth headphone set perfect for travel, exercise, and more, this headband with more than 8,100 perfect ratings is the answer to your prayers for sleeping in peace.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $40)

This functional and convenient headband works as both a Bluetooth headphone set and an eye mask that’s perfect for sleeping on planes and in bright hotel rooms. Made of a breathable blend of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent polyester, this headphone set is comfortable enough to wear to sleep or to keep your ears warm while running outside in the winter. Inside each band, you will find a durable braided cord that keeps your headphones from breaking with active use, and an elastic band that allows this headset to fit a variety of head sizes.

Offering clear and balanced audio, the headband contains a rechargeable lithium battery with the capacity for 10-plus hours of listening time between every full charge. Sweatproof technology makes them perfect for outdoor exercise during the colder weather, and three labeled buttons on the front work to control the volume, as well as power the headband on and off. The best part? It’s washable. In fact, one shopper shared that they’ve become “essential” in their evening routine.

If you’re sharing a room with someone who snores while on vacation, you’ll be happy to know that customers can attest to the efficacy of this headband, with one shopper writing, “The noise cancellation feature works great, and I can easily control the volume level,” adding, “It is nice to finally be able to get a good night’s sleep.” Further, one customer swore that when his wife started snoring, this headband saved “my marriage, my sanity, and my sleep.”

Another customer shared that this headphone set has become a staple while heading out of town, calling them “perfect for traveling” on their long trip with multiple flights, adding that they “worked great.” One shopper even noted, “These are very lightweight and fold nicely for travel,” continuing, “They do not hurt after wearing [them] for long periods of time, and they are even comfortable to sleep in.”

Struggle to fall asleep on the plane? One shopper touted these headphones as a saving grace, writing, “I initially purchased this for sleep meditations but then I ended up using [them] on the plane,” adding, “When it’s a bit chilly by the [plane] window [it] keeps my ears warm, too.”

Sleep is precious, and whether you’re traveling or simply looking to get better rest while at home, the Musicozy Bluetooth Sleep Headband is a multifunctional, lightweight band that customers swear by. Coming in eight versatile colors and on sale for as much as 63 percent off, this headband is the perfect stocking stuffer to grab leading into holiday travel.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $15.

