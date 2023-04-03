Besides breathable clothing and comfy shoes (trust us on this one), we’ve pulled together a music festival packing list that covers all your bases, from the best accessories to beat the heat to the best bag to carry it all in. In addition to our specific suggestions below, don’t forget toiletries such as bandaids, pain relievers, chewable antacids, hand sanitizer, travel-sized deodorant, Liquid I.V. packets, body wipes, and even tampons (that can work for nosebleeds in a pinch!). And always double check the guidelines for the music festival you’re attending; sometimes you’ll be surprised by what’s not allowed.

Most importantly, keep your bag light by only packing the essentials and prioritize sun protection, hydration, and comfort with items that meet the requirements for the event you’re attending. While you should look for smart and practical features for each product you bring — like packable sun hats and durable fanny packs — this isn’t a camping trip, it’s a music festival so you’ll want accessories that are stylish enough to work with your outfit, too.

I’ve boot-scootin'-boogie’d my way through many Stagecoach music festivals, and I spend weeks (and sometimes months) in the Southern California desert that’s home to Coachella every year. And, let me tell you, the best way to ruin a good time at an outdoor music festival is to come unprepared for spending a full day, or multiple days, on your feet, exposed to heat, dust, wind, or other harsh weather. Don’t let the elements cramp your style and follow our packing checklist to stay on your A game.

Accessories Most music festivals take place outside in the spring or summer months, which means you should be prepared to spend an entire day, or multiple days, exposed to dry, hot weather in the desert or humidity in wetter climates. If you’re attending a desert music festival like Coachella or Stagecoach, it gets hot, windy, dry, and dusty in Indio, Calif. (Pro tip: Stagecoach is typically hotter since it takes place at the end of the month and it’s also usually dustier because the grass has taken a beating after two weekends of Coachella). Choose hats you can secure with a chin strap, bring a face mask or a bandana to cover your nose and mouth, and opt for sunglasses big enough to shield your eyes. When it comes to accessories, look for items that are easy to pack, take up a minimal amount of space, and are lightweight. Unless you pay for a locker, you’ll most likely be carrying everything in a small backpack or sling bag all day, so stick to the essentials to save your back. Crowds, dancing, and drinking can mean accidents and theft, so we recommend looking for affordable options for items like sunglasses, and leaving the valuables at home.



Best Bucket Hat Adidas Originals Utility 2.0 Boonie Bucket Hat Adidas View On Adidas.com View On Fanatics.com View On Fansedge.com A hat is a must when you’re spending all day out in the sun at a music festival, and this stylish bucket hat will shade your eyes and protect your head and neck from harsh rays. It has a bungee cord around the crown for the proper fit, a zippered pocket for stashing money or another small item, and an adjustable chin strap in case of windy desert days. Price at time of publish: $36

Best Sunglasses Goodr OGs Sunglasses REI View On REI View On Chainreactioncycles.com View On Curated.com While we love the classic-cool look of wayfarers, a music festival can be rough on sunglasses, between them falling on the ground, getting stepped on in the crowds, or even getting stolen. We recommend bringing something affordable enough that you won’t be too bummed if they get damaged. At $25, Goodr’s lightweight wayfarer-style sunglasses fit the bill, and they have glare-reducing, polarized lenses and UV protection for long days outdoors. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Bandana Inex Gear The Better Bandana v2 Inex Gear View On Inexgear.com A bandana or face mask has always been a music festival staple to avoid inhaling dust, smoke, or other contaminants. We recommend Inex Gear’s The Better Bandana, which has a classic paisley pattern, a customizable nose bridge to keep it in place, and both an antimicrobial treatment on the outer two layers and an embedded nanofiber filter for added protection against airborne contaminants. It’s 100 percent cotton so it’s breathable in the heat, and it’s washable and reusable, too. Price at time of publish: $20

Best Cowboy Hat EINSKEY Unisex Straw Cowboy Hat Amazon View On Amazon If you’re heading to a country music festival like Stagecoach, a cowboy hat is a must for both sun protection and style. This straw design is breathable and lightweight, packable, and has an adjustable chin strap for staying put in the wind. Price at time of publish: $23 The 14 Best Packable Sun Hats for Travel of 2023

Gear Prioritize gear that keeps you cool, comfortable, and safe from sunburn, heatstroke and dehydration. Consider the space in your bag, and any festival-specific rules, but make sure you bring a big enough reusable water bottle or empty hydration pack so you’re not refilling it all day, and consider a plastic water mister to help in the heat. Lastly, if you have access to a locker, you may want to add in a change of socks or sandals to let your feet breathe, and a sweatshirt or pair of pants as desert temperatures often drop at night.



Best Towel Nomadix Ultralight Towel Amazon View On Amazon Made from recycled plastic bottles, this microsuede towel is super absorbent, fast-drying, and odor-resistant — perfect for sweaty festival days. It meets the size requirements for both Coachella (which allows small- to medium-sized towels) and Stagecoach (which only allows towels 30 x 60 inches or smaller). It only weighs 8 ounces, and packs into the included “stuff sack,” making it easy to carry around all day. Plus, it comes in a wide range of cool designs. Price at time of publish: $30

Best Parasol AEAOA Plain Bamboo Cloth Parasol Amazon View On Amazon The hours baking in the sun really start to add up at a music festival, so this is one area you don’t want to skimp on. Umbrellas aren’t allowed at Coachella or Stagecoach, but parasols are, and they can offer more shade than a hat. This fun parasol comes in 12 colors, meets size requirements for Coachella (23 inches long, 32 inches wide when opened), and would look great in photos. (Pro tip: The key differences between an umbrella and a parasol as far as festival guidelines go is that you want to look for materials like paper, bamboo, and wood without a metal handle, scoping pole, or water-resistantance.) Price at time of publish: $26

Best Sunscreen Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore I personally love Supergoop! products and rotate between the brand’s Mattescreen mineral sunscreen and Glowscreen primer sunscreen for a barely-there makeup look. Play is the perfect sunscreen to toss in your bag for a music festival, as this clean, vegan product packs in SPF 50 and ultra-moisturizing plant extracts for dry, desert weather. Because it’s fast-absorbing, sweat-resistant, and non-greasy, it’s optimal for both your face and body during a stint in the sun. Plus, it doesn't have an overly perfumed or chemical smell either. Price at time of publish: $34 for 5.5 ounces The 11 Best Travel-size Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Plastic Reusable Bottle Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Bringing your own (empty) reusable water bottle to a music festival is an eco-conscious choice that will keep you hydrated in the heat, and save you money on overpriced bottles as you can easily refill it at refilling stations that are often scattered around the venue. The Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle is our top pick for the best collapsible water bottle thanks in large part to its insulated silicone and leak-free spout. It’s also the ideal reusable vessel for a music festival because it can be rolled up to fit in a small bag, and it meets Coachella and Stagecoach requirements as its under 64 ounces and not made of metal, glass, aluminum, or steel. It’s also BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $37

Best Hydration Pack CamelBak Arete 14 Hydration Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Go hands free with this two-in-one backpack and hydration pack that’ll stash your essentials while also providing an easy way to beat dehydration. Lightweight and breathable, it won’t weigh you down or get sweaty during a long day in the sun, and it meets backpack size requirements for both Coachella (18 x 13 x 8.5 inches) and Stagecoach (20 x 20 inches or smaller) with its 17.7 x 9.8 x 8.7 inch size. Not only does it hold 1.5 liters in its reservoir (that has a built-in drinking tube), it has a zippered phone pocket; plus plenty of room for sunglasses, an extra layer, wallet, keys, sunscreen, and a portable phone charger. Keep in mind for Stagecoach and Coachella a hydration pack must be empty, and for Stagecoach it has to be plastic and 2 liters or less. Price at time of publish: $65

Best Mini Fan Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon View On Amazon This multipurpose mini fan will keep you cooled off while baking in the desert heat or summer humidity, but it also packs in several smart features in its pocket-sized package. A long battery life means you can use it for a full day at a festival when it’s charged up, and it’s easily rechargeable via USB. It can also be used as a portable power bank if you need to give your phone some juice during the event. And finally, it has a flashlight for when you’re looking for your friends or making your way to your Uber at the end of the night. Just double check that flashlights are allowed at the festival you’re attending as they are not allowed at Stagecoach. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Portable Chair Cliq Camping Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Cliqproducts.com If chairs are allowed at the music festival you're attending, seek out something ultralight and portable, and maybe even small enough to fit in your backpack. While Coachella doesn’t allow chairs at all, this low-back camping chair is a great option for Stagecoach (or other approved events) because it’s only 3.5 pounds and folds down to the size of a water bottle at only 13.5 inches. Once expanded into a seat with just the push of a button, it supports 300 pounds and is made of aircraft-grade aluminum and ripstop ballistic nylon with solid rubber feet tips for stability. Price at time of publish: $100

Best Earplugs Loop x Tomorrowland Experience Earplugs​ Loop Earplugsâ View On Loopearplugs.com Reusable and easy-to-clean Loop earplugs are made of a comfortably soft silicone and come with four different sized ear tips for the perfect fit. The Experience earplugs provide 18 decibels of coverage, so that your ears are protected with noise reduction while you’re still able to enjoy live music, and even hear what your friends are saying while you’re in the front row. They’re also just cool-looking (with a signature loop that makes them easy to remove and put back in), and come in a variety of color and usage options. These are definitely an upgrade from traditional pairs, whether you wear them at concerts, clubs, or while traveling as well. Price at time of publish: $35 The 8 Best Earplugs for Travel of 2023

Tech Crowded music festivals are prone to theft and accidents, so be smart about which valuables you bring and how you carry them. Keep things simple by choosing minimal or lightweight tech, or even low-tech alternatives like disposable cameras. Between all the photos and videos you’re taking at the shows, posting on Instagram and TikTok, and/or using spotty or non-existent Wi-Fi, it’s pretty much guaranteed that your phone battery won’t last a full day at a music festival so pack a portable charger to ensure you have a way to keep in touch with your friends if separated, and in case of an emergency. Keep in mind that there are some really specific rules around tech at Coachella and Stagecoach, such as no professional cameras with a detachable lens, no video cameras, no selfie sticks, no tripods, no audio recording devices, no drones, and even no walkie talkies. As always, check the rules carefully before heading out.



Best Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Battery Amazon View On Amazon View On Anker Packing a portable charger is essential for a music festival, and the Anker PowerCore 13000 is our pick for the best power bank with its all-day charging capabilities for both iPhones and Androids, affordable price, and conveniently compact size (smaller than a wallet and only 9 ounces). It has two high-speed USB ports and a 13,000 mAH capacity, but you’ll need to provide your own cable as that’s not included. Price at time of publish: $40

Best Disposable Camera Kodak FunSaver 35mm Single Use Camera Amazon View On Amazon Attending a multi-day music festival is often the kind of experience people look forward to all year long, so you’ll want a way to capture those standout show moments and the memories you make there. Not only will you not want to bring expensive electronics that can be broken or stolen in a crowded environment, neither Coachella nor Stagecoach allow professional cameras (defined as having a detachable lens). Going low-tech with a disposable camera is a fun alternative to a phone and has the added bonus of being lightweight and inexpensive while still producing quality daytime photos. (Pro tip: The flash on disposable cameras won’t reach super far so stick to a phone for long-distance, nighttime photos of a headliner, plus we’d also recommend this over a bulkier Polaroid option because those can be hyper-sensitive to high temps, and you could misplace the prints.) Price at time of publish: $22

Best Non-smartphone Nokia 2760 Flip Best Buy View On Best Buy View On Target If you’ve decided to go low-tech with a non-smartphone (aka “dumbphone” or “feature phone”), Nokia came out with a 4G flip phone in 2022 that’s only $20 and has a battery that should last you the entirety of the music festival — yes, we mean multiple days —, especially if you’re just using it for texting and calling. The affordable price point makes it feel low risk should something happen to it, and it only weighs 136 grams (compared to the iPhone 14 models that range from 206 to 240 grams). Price at time of publish: $20

Best Mobile Hotspot GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot Amazon View On Amazon View On Glocalme.com View On Newegg.com Depending on the event you’re attending, attempting to access Wi-Fi in a jam-packed concert filled with people also trying to film their TikTok videos may drain your battery or leave you frustrated when you’re trying to reach your friend, or find out where a band is performing next. Bringing along a mobile hotspot is a good backup, and our top pick is the GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot. This unlocked hotspot is lightweight and about the size of a phone, so it’s easy to toss in your bag. It can connect up to 10 devices if you’re sharing with a group, has a 12-hour battery life for keeping you connected all day long, and can work with any provider and both Android and iOS. You can pay as you go without a contract and, while the price is a bit steep, it can go well beyond the festival and be used in more than 140 countries, too! Price at time of publish: $170 The 8 Best Portable Wi-Fi Hotspots of 2023

Bags Hands-free bags like slings, fanny packs, and purses that can be worn crossbody, across the chest, or around the waist are the most convenient for a music festival and safely keep your belongings close. The major downside is just that they can’t hold big items like a large reusable water bottle or an extra sweatshirt for cool nights. Every music festival has its own specific guidelines for the types of bags you can bring in and the size requirements for backpacks, purses, and belt bags, so read through these policies carefully. For example, Coachella allows backpacks up to 18 x 13 x 8.5 inches and purses and handbags no larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches. Stagecoach mandates all bags and backpacks must be 20 x 20 inches or smaller. Chicago's Lollapalooza only allows fully clear bags under 12 x 12 x 6 inches and small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than one pocket. Besides the official guidelines, we recommend looking for bags made from durable, lightweight, and easy-to-clean materials like nylon. If allowed, seek out hidden compartments for stashing your credit cards, cash, and ID, and, if not inside a bag, attach a phone to a lanyard or crossbody strap instead of sticking it in your back pocket. (Pro tip: keep a spare credit card or some cash at your hotel or wherever you’re staying in case your bag is stolen.) Plus, note that, while some music festivals have lockers for stashing extra layers for cool nights or heavy items you don’t need access to all day, these can be expensive ($55-$80 at Stagecoach and $65-$90 at Coachella), and may sell out prior to the event itself.



Best Backpack Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Fjallraven.com Available in more than 40 color combos, this is a classic, stylish little backpack that meets the size requirements for Stagecoach and Coachella, and pairs well with a wide range of festival looks. It’s made from a lightweight, water-resistant nylon and includes a main zippered compartment, zippered front pockets, and two open side pockets. Inside, there’s an open sleeve with a removable cushioned seat pad — perfect for taking a rest at a festival — and that also makes it more comfortable on your back. Price at time of publish: $80

Best Sling Bag Urban Originals Convertible Sling Backpack Anthropologie View On Anthropologie This stylish sling bag features a woven strap in a geometric design that you can attach on either side and adjust based on whether you’re wearing it across the front or back of your body. It’s made from a lightweight nylon for easy cleaning and has exterior and interior zippered pockets as well as slip pockets for keeping your valuables organized. At 11 x 7 x 3 inches, it meets size requirements for both Stagecoach and Coachella while still having enough space inside for a reusable water bottle, charger, sunglasses, sunscreen, phone, and wallet. Price at time of publish: $78

Best Clear Bag Stoney Clover Lane Stadium Clear Fanny Pack Stoney Clover Lane View On Stoneycloverlane.com For music festivals and concerts where you are only allowed to bring in a clear bag, we recommend Stoney Clover’s clear vinyl fanny pack that comes in six color options for the adjustable striped strap that you can wear crossbody or around the waist. This is a stylish bag that meets the requirements for Stagecoach and Coachella, as well as Lollapalooza (with its singular pocket). While it’s a bit small if you need to pack bulkier items like a reusable water bottle and extra layer, it’s plenty big enough to stash your smaller festival essentials. Price at time of publish: $108 The 10 Best Clear, Stadium-approved Bags of 2023