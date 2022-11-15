The Museum of Broadway Is Opening Today — What to Expect

Start spreading the news: Broadway fans won’t have to wait one day more for the Museum of Broadway, which opens to theatergoers on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The museum, which was originally conceived as a pop-up in 2020, is now opening right in the heart of Times Square at 145 W. 45th Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues. The space was designed to be “interactive, informative, instagrammable and experiential,” according to the museum, as well as feature moments from Broadway’s long and storied history.

The opening represents the first permanent museum dedicated to Broadway and its iconic productions and includes "The Map Room", which shows the theater district's movement from the Financial District to Union Square, to Herald Square, and finally to Times Square. The museum will also feature what it takes to make a Broadway show, highlighting all the people who have a hand in bringing a show to life.

Additionally, there will be a fully-equipped rehearsal studio, which can be used for classes, panel discussions, private parties, and more.

"Broadway's been around, you know, since the 1700s. And so we just are really wanting to bring that to life," co-founder Julie Boardman told CNN, adding, "It's a very uniquely American art form that's developed here. And so, you know, it should be here, and it should be in Times Square.”

Tickets, which can be purchased online, start at $39 for timed tickets and $49 for flexible tickets. Children 4 and younger are free. The museum notes online that tours are self-guided, and once groups leave a room they are not permitted back in so guests should plan their visit accordingly.

Christina Horsten/Getty Images

And unlike an actual theater, visitors will not need to silence their cell phones. Photos of the space are not only allowed, “they are ENCOURAGED!” according to the museum.

The opening comes months after Broadway dropped mask requirements for shows and eliminated vaccine requirements.