I Never Travel Without This SPF Moisturizer That Wakes Up Tired Skin Like a Cup of Coffee

It’s hard to predict how your skin will react when traveling to a new location, especially when you’re up against drastically different climates, water acidities, air qualities, and so on. No matter what you’re facing, one thing you can always rely on is your skin care, which is why it’s important to pack products that will keep your skin nourished while you’re on the go.

One item that has earned a permanent spot in my toiletry bag is the Murad Essential C Day Moisturizer, a multitasking, anti-aging moisturizer that combats everything from dullness to fine line and wrinkles — all while waking up your skin and replenishing any missing hydration from your travel day.

Murad

To buy: murad.com, $68

Packaged in a travel-friendly tube that takes up hardly any space, the Murad Essential C Day Moisturizer features a high-performing blend of collagen-boosting vitamin C, and uses it to brighten, even, and clear the skin of any sources of discoloration. This energizing dose of vitamin C invigorates your complexion, translating to a refreshed-looking glow that erases any trace of the stress from enduring airport delays, crowded TSA lines, and busy taxi queues on little-to-no sleep.

The Murad Essential C Day Moisturizer also includes an antioxidant called ginkgo biloba, which works together with vitamin C to reverse and prevent skin damage from the environment. Plus, the face moisturizer defends your skin against the sun using broad-spectrum SPF 30. So, when I’m traveling with it, I never have to worry about packing a separate sunscreen; this two-in-one formula covers everything I need.

Speaking of multitasking, the Essential C Day Moisturizer is also one of my favorites to travel with because of how hydrating it is. Even with its SPF 30 protection, the formula melts into my skin and doesn’t leave behind any greasy or sticky residue. Between the moisture and vitamin C, it works like a cup of coffee for jet-lagged skin, and I love that with every dollop, it’s taking care of wrinkles, dark spots, dryness, and sun and environmental damage. It’s no wonder it has a 4.8-star average rating from Murad shoppers.

One reviewer wrote, “I have been using it for a few years now. [It] keeps my skin smooth; no wrinkles yet to worry about for being 70 years old.” In fact, a fan said, “my face is smooth and almost wrinkle-free because of this product,” and another shopper who said they experience dull skin added, “After one week, my skin looked healthier and brighter.”

Chiming in, another customer shared, “It's very lightweight and spreads easily. I love that it [has] SPF 30 and [is keeping] me protected all day long.” Following their review, another Murad shopper commented that it “enhances my complexion and makes my skin feel vibrant and healthy.” A final reviewer was happy to report that it “was a big help in getting rid of some of my dark spots.”

Keep your toiletry bag stocked with game-changing skin care products like the Essential C Day Moisturizer. Get it at Murad before your next trip so you can put your best skin first.

At the time of publishing, the price was $68.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

