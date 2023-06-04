These Versatile, Multi-purpose Bags Are the ‘Perfect Size for Summer Beach Trips,’ and They’re All $15 or Less

Summer signals the start of sand season, but any beachgoer knows that the key to a successful day in the sun starts with the accessories that will help make the day effortless. Finding a bag to hold all of your beach essentials is key (read: towel, sunscreen, book, snacks, hat, sunglasses, coverup), but it’s even better when that bag is versatile, travel-friendly, and able to be used year-round.

Whether you’re heading to a sunny destination or driving to your local shore town, we found options at Target that check all of those beach bag boxes, and they’re all $15 or less and available in plenty of summer colors. Target’s bags include durable, easy-to-clean, water-resistant options that can handle any type of location and weather. And with no shortage of space inside, you won’t have to leave anything at home.

To buy: target.com, $10

Shade & Shore’s Mesh Tote Handbag offers an oversized main compartment for holding all of your belongings, and its see-through design makes it easy to quickly survey that you have everything you need in tow. Along with the main opening, the handbag has two side exterior pockets for holding water bottles and tumblers, and a smaller front pocket for your phone. Its double looped handles make carrying comfortable and easy, and while the bottom of the bag can be expanded and structured, it’s also collapsible so it lays flat to easily pack it in your suitcase for a beach or poolside vacation. You can grab it in six summery colors including orange, green, black, pink, purple, and striped.

Shoppers are praising this “perfect” beach bag, with one person sharing that they brought it with them for their “vacation in Thailand” and said that it “held up extremely well.” They added that it’s made with an “amazing quality” and thanks to the mesh material it “dries fast.” Another reviewer noted that the bag is “lightweight, a great size, and perfect for throwing in your suitcase for any trip.” They also said they can use the versatile bag when shopping “at the farmers’ market.” According to a third reviewer, it’s the “perfect size for summer beach trips.”

To buy: target.com, $15

Another multi-use, breezy beach bag we found at Target is part of Tabitha Brown’s recently-released collaboration, which includes colorfully printed, extra-large reusable grocery totes, like this summer fruit-patterned style, and this striped pattern, which can also be used as a quick-dry beach bag carryall. The totes are made with water-resistant polypropylene and feature a super spacious interior, plus a handy exterior cell phone or card pocket for easy access when you’re on-the-go. It’s also designed with a zip closure and opaque material to keep all of your belongings safe. Perhaps the most convenient feature is that the tote is completely collapsible. It can be folded flat and secured with a snap button closure, making this an easy choice to pack away in your luggage for a tropical vacation or to bring along if you’re visiting a market during your travels. As a bonus, its material makes it a breeze to wipe clean.

Shoppers call it “fantastic and functional,” with one person noting that it’s “massive” in a good way and “perfect to store soft goods on [their] long trips.” Another shopper agreed that the “sturdy” bag is “very big” but a “great size” and “perfect for vacation.”

To buy: target.com, $15

Don’t wait to get your summertime or warm-weather vacation accessories. Grab these beach-meets-shopping bags at Target for $15 or less before they sell out.

To buy: target.com, $10

To buy: target.com, $10

To buy: target.com, $10

