Travelers Say This French Press Makes European Cafe-level Coffee — and It’s on Sale for $25

It’s a known fact that coffee just tastes better when you're on holiday. Sure, it’s the vacation mindset and environs — the lingering and laughter at an alfresco bistro table, or the alpine air of an idyllic campsite. But it’s also the mode of preparation. So if you don’t yet have a way of preparing coffee just so at home or at the campsite (or indeed anywhere), now’s the time to treat yourself to the Mueller Stainless Steel French Press. Regularly $36, it’s on sale now for just $25 at Amazon thanks to a special double discount.

Amazon

​To buy: amazon.com, $25 with on-site coupon (originally $36)



This sleek and durable French press has a triple-layered filter structure to banish the sediment, but allows all of the flavors and oils to journey freely into your cup for a full-bodied result magical enough to transport you to your favorite European cafe, according to reviewers. The brand notes that the durable, double-layer stainless steel coffee maker also keeps your brew hot for an hour longer than thinner steel and glass versions. And, the large capacity holds 34 ounces to fuel your whole group (or, you know, just yourself — no judgment).

As a bonus, it also comes with a matching travel canister that holds enough beans or grounds for two batches, a two-for-one deal that also helps you save storage space. But it’s not just good for coffee: Use it to make tea, hot chocolate, cold brew, frothed milk, nut milk, fruit infusions, or whatever you dream up. And, as an added bonus, all of the parts are dishwasher safe.

Between its versatility and quality construction, the Mueller French Press' praise from shoppers is definitely warranted. In fact, it has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from more than 30,000 Amazon shoppers. Correspondingly, it has also earned a coveted spot in Amazon's Customers’ Most-Loved: Home Upgrade Section, which is filled with popular, top-rated appliances and kitchen finds.

Nearly 26,000 of those reviewers gave it a perfect score, raving about the durability, sleekness, and the flavor of the coffee it makes. “The coffee is amazing when it’s made this way,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “[It's] such a treat and brings back memories of traveling in Europe.”

Another shopper called this French press their new “go-to,” noting that it “keeps the coffee piping hot, and makes for an easy cleanup.” Chiming in, a third Amazon customer declared, "This is quite simply the most wonderful, economical, and delicious way to make coffee in my opinion."

Similarly, another buyer commented that it brews the "best coffee I've ever, ever had" and added that they "definitely recommend this over the glass versions." And, a final reviewer mentioned that it boasts a "great design" and "portability for a French press." As a matter of fact, one coffee lover even dubbed it as "necessary travel gear" for road trips.

With a budget-friendly price point and a parade of flawless reviews, the Mueller Stainless Steel French Press can seriously elevate your DIY coffee experience. All you need is your boisterous bistro-style table to sip your coffee at, and bam, you're back in Europe.

At the time of publishing, the price was $25.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

