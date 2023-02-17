A New World Cruise Will Take You to 21 Countries on 5 Continents in 4 Months

Imagine traveling around the world but only having to unpack once. That dream becomes a reality when you sail on a world cruise. And there's a new world cruise that was just announced this week: MSC Cruises has opened bookings for its 116-night world cruise that will travel to 50 destinations across 21 countries on five continents.

Departing in January 2025, the itinerary begins in Europe, with guests embarking in one of four cities: Rome or Genoa in Italy; Marseille, France; or Barcelona. From there, it continues to Africa, making port in Morocco and the archipelago of Cape Verde. After a transatlantic crossing, the ship will sail around South America, from Brazil to Chile, before heading for Easter Island and Pitcairn Island, the famed location of the mutiny on the H.M.S. Bounty.

Courtesy of MSC Cruises

Next is an adventure in Oceania, from French Polynesia to the Cook Islands, followed by New Zealand and Australia. Then the ship, MSC Magnifica, will sail through Southeast Asia, from Indonesia to Sri Lanka. The next leg of the journey is to the Middle East, with stops at the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site Petra in Jordan and multiple sites across Egypt, plus a transit of the Suez Canal. Finally, the ship makes its way back to Italy for disembarkation.

Courtesy of MSC Cruises

The adventure happens aboard the MSC Magnifica, a 3,013-passenger ship with five restaurants and 12 bars and lounges, plus the Aurea spa specializing in Balinese massage, a running track, activities like mini-golf and bowling, and a 1,200-seat theater.

Rates for the 2025 world cruise aboard MSC Magnifica start at $13,199 per person, though you can also join the cruise for shorter segments if you can't commit to the full 116 nights. Included in that rate: food, beverages, 15 shore excursions (though you can always pay for more), and a 30% discount on laundry. If you're ready to have the adventure of a lifetime, you can book now at msccruisesusa.com.