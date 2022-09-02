Ever wanted to dangle more than 100 feet above the sea from the end of a robotic arm? MSC Cruises is about to make your dreams come true with plans for a ride on its newest ship that will offer both thrills and views.

The new Robotron ride, which will debut on the MSC Seascape when it is launched in New York in December, will feature a “state-of-the-art robotic arm” that seats three people in an attached gondola, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. The robotic arm will then extend the riders nearly 175 feet above the water and flip upside down, moving in all directions to offer unobstructed 360-degree views.

Riders will be able to personalize the experience by picking everything from the thrill level (there’s both family-friendly and high-intensity options) to choosing colored lights, music preferences, and more. MSC says the ride includes a video screen and “acts as a moving DJ booth,” using color and light to move in time with the robotic arm.

Courtesy of MSC Cruises

“We are excited to give our guests more access to cutting-edge experiences, which is why MSC Cruises’ is committed to bringing our newest ships to the U.S.,” Rubén A. Rodríguez, the president of MSC Cruises USA, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We’re the first cruise line to offer something like Robotron at sea, and we can’t wait for thrill-seekers to discover the ride of their life surrounded by the beauty of the Caribbean.”

In addition to the new thrill ride, the MSC Seascape will feature a pair of new virtual reality experiences: a flight simulator that uses VR headsets, as well as VR motorcycles.

The MSC Seascape, which includes public areas named after New York City (like the “Times Square” retail and entertainment area), will sail Caribbean cruises year-round from Miami to both the eastern and western Caribbean. The ship can host up to 5,877 passengers.

Over-the-top rides on cruise ships have become increasingly popular. Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Norwegian Viva, which will debut next year, will feature an outdoor, three-level go-kart track along with other thrill rides, and the Carnival Jubilee, which will also sail next year, will include the cruise line’s BOLT roller coaster on the top deck.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.