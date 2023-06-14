This New Ship Has 21 Bars, 10 Restaurants, and 5 Gorgeous Pools — and It Just Sailed the World's First Net-zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cruise

MSC Euribia was then officially named by actress Sophia Loren

Stefanie Waldek
Published on June 14, 2023
In the global quest for a sustainable future, the cruise industry is putting in the work. MSC Cruises, for example, just sailed the world's first net-zero greenhouse gas emissions voyage on its brand-new MSC Euribia, one big step on the company's journey to becoming net-zero as a whole by 2050.

Last week, MSC Euribia traveled from Saint-Nazaire, France, to Copenhagen on a fuel-optimized mini-sailing. Euribia is the second ship in the family-owned Italian cruise line's 22-vessel fleet to be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, a fuel that produces far fewer carbon emissions than traditional maritime propellants. In fact, the ship produces up to 19 percent less greenhouse gas emissions per passenger per day than its sibling ships that use conventional fuel.

The 1,085-foot-long, 184,011-gross-ton cruise ship is part of MSC's Meraviglia-plus class and can carry about 6,300 passengers in its 2,419 cabins. The ship has 10 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, and five pools to keep guests entertained all day (and night) long; one of its standout features is the new-to-the-brand Carousel Lounge, which offers panoramic views of the sea by day and serves as the entertainment venue for the Big Band at Sea by night. 

The ship also boasts a lovely display of artwork. Inside, you'll find an immersive animation by British artist Julian Opie in l'Atelier du Voyageur bar, showcasing his signature walking figures. Outside is a ship-long mural by German graphic artist Alex Flämig with the hashtag #SaveTheSeas — the mural was selected as part of a worldwide competition hosted by MSC in 2021.

After arriving in Copenhagen last week, MSC Euribia was officially named by its godmother, the Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren, who has a longstanding relationship with the cruise line. MSC Euribia will now sail seven-day itineraries around Northern Europe, including Norway's fjords, for the rest of the summer.

Rates for a seven-night cruise on MSC Euribia start at $609 per person, and you can book at msccruisesusa.com.

