MSC Cruises Plans Fourth U.S. Homeport in Texas

MSC Cruises plans to introduce a new homeport in Texas, the company’s fourth in the United States.

The cruise line has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Port of Galveston that outlines a potential agreement to develop a terminal, according to MSC. The new port would be located at piers 16 to 18.

“The prospect of developing a new homeport in Galveston is exciting because it represents a big step in our ongoing North American expansion,” Rubén A. Rodríguez, the president of MSC Cruises USA, said in a statement. “Bringing our modern, glamorous ships to Texas would provide even more access and opportunities for guests and travel advisors to experience the future of cruising with MSC Cruises and our unique European style. We look forward to productive discussions with the Galveston Wharves as we chart MSC’s future in the US market.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when the new port would be built or which ships would homeport there.

The company’s Texas cruise terminal would join its current homeports in Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida. Next spring, MSC plans to start sailing from New York City's Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, offering year-round cruises on its MSC Meraviglia ship to the Caribbean, Bermuda, New England, and Canada.

The Switzerland-based company also offers sailings from several other ports around the world, including many in Europe.

MSC isn’t alone in wanting to call Texas home. Last month, Royal Caribbean opened its own brand-new zero energy cruise terminal in Galveston. The port will be home to the more than 5,400-guest Allure of the Seas ship.

For its part, MSC has introduced several new ships this year, including the MSC World Europa, which features 33 restaurants, bars, and lounges, and the world’s first at-sea brewery using seawater in its beer. The cruise line also launched the MSC Seascape with a brand-new Robotron ride that dangles guests more than 100 feet above the sea.