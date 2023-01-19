MSC Cruises is gearing up for a year full of sailings with their latest deal offering itineraries that start at less than $200 to celebrate.

The cruise line, which currently sails from Miami and Port Canaveral with plans to add homeports in New York City and Texas, is offering cruises starting at just $129 and up to a $200 onboard credit and the ability for kids to travel for free, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The offer, which is subject to availability, is valid on cruises around the world from the Caribbean and Canada to the Mediterranean and beyond.

“We're seeing very strong bookings to start the year! Our WAVE Season promotion is especially attractive as customers search for great value on their upcoming vacations,” Lynn Torrent, the EVP, and chief commercial officer for MSC Cruises USA, told T+L. “The best part is how flexible the offer is. You can stay close to home and do a classic Caribbean cruise, or you can go explore the world with our wide selection of international itineraries stretching from Northern Europe to the Red Sea. We have a cruise for everyone, so it’s time to get out there and enjoy the seas.”

Hop aboard the MSC Meraviglia, which will call the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal home starting in April, with select 3-night cruises starting at just $129 per person, or sail along the Mediterranean with 4-night sailings on the MSC Fantasia starting at just $139 per person.

Travelers can explore northern Europe on the MSC Virtuosa with 3-night sailings starting at just $159 per person or splurge on a 9-night journey through the southern Caribbean with stops in St. Lucia, Martinique, and more on the MSC Seaside starting at just $299 per person.

Travelers who book will also receive up to a $200 onboard credit, with the amount depending on the length of the cruise and which room they book. Travelers who book an oceanview or balcony room, for example, will receive a $25 per stateroom credit for cruises that are 4 nights and under, a $50 per stateroom credit on cruises that are 5 nights to 9 nights, and a $100 per stateroom credit on cruises that are 10 nights and longer. Travelers in a suite or MSC Yacht Club room on sailings that are 10 nights or longer will receive the full $200 stateroom credit.

MSC introduced several new ships last year, including the MSC World Europa, which features 33 restaurants, bars, and lounges, and the world’s first at-sea brewery using seawater in its beer. The cruise line also launched the MSC Seascape with a brand-new Robotron ride that dangles guests more than 100 feet above the sea.