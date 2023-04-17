These Waterproof AirTag Cases Are Designed to Hold Up Even 20 Feet Underwater — and Are Less Than $5 Right Now

We all know the pain of enjoying a day at the beach only to get home and realize you left your bag with your favorite book, sunglasses, and new water bottle by your chair, never to be seen again. Or maybe you’ve hit the skies for a getaway with your partner and even after springing for checked luggage, get to your destination only to watch everyone’s bag but yours go by on the carousel. And let’s not even get into what can happen if you travel with kids, which raises your risk of traveling anywhere and leaving something valuable behind by approximately one trillion percent.

Losing your valuables when you travel near or far is a pain, but many people have found it helpful to add smart tags, like AirTags, to their must-not-lose items like backpacks, keys, or electronic device cases. And using AirTags just got even easier thanks to these convenient waterproof AirTag covers that banish the risk of spills, sweat, rain, and water. And thanks to an onsite 10 percent off coupon, they’re less than $5 each right now.

To buy: Mozoter AirTag Cases, 2-Pack, $9 with onsite coupon (originally $10)

This two-pack of clear AirTag cases are waterproof up to 20 feet underwater, made of lightweight soft liquid silicone and harder PC material that’s sturdy enough to protect your AirTags from damage and any scratches that can be thrown their way. One reviewer even claimed to have dropped their AirTag in this case to the bottom of a six-foot deep lake for 10 minutes before realizing and reported that their air tag was “perfectly fine.”

According to the manufacturer, the cases have even been tested at drops from up to 24 feet high, withstanding over 3,000 falls. The seal is also leak-proof, so you don’t have to worry about liquid getting in through the cracks. The entire case can attach to your own keychain or the included metal keychain, and easily clipped onto bag zippers, put inside pockets or attached to car keys.

The AirTag cases have over 4,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, and more than one reviewer shared that they used these on their luggage at airports, cruise ships, on the plane, and more.

One satisfied reviewer shared that these cases allowed them to “snap” the AirTags in place on their suitcases and that they “worked perfectly”.

“It was great to be able to see where my luggage was during the trip,” they raved.

Another revealed that they put one on each of their family’s carry-on suitcases when recently traveling and then swapped one to keep on the rental car keys at their destination. Genius!

The Mozoter AirTag Cases are made to fit 2021 Apple AirTags and come in multiple colors so you can keep track of everybody and everything. And at less than $5 each right now, these are a super affordable way to protect the things that are important to you whether you’re traveling or at home.

