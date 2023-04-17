These Waterproof AirTag Cases Are Designed to Hold Up Even 20 Feet Underwater — and Are Less Than $5 Right Now

Protect your AirTags from water, wind, rain, or just life with kids — and score an extra 10 percent off on Amazon.

By
Chaunie Brusie
Chaunie Brusie
Chaunie Brusie
Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander, and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

MOZOTER 2 Pack Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Case
Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez.

We all know the pain of enjoying a day at the beach only to get home and realize you left your bag with your favorite book, sunglasses, and new water bottle by your chair, never to be seen again. Or maybe you’ve hit the skies for a getaway with your partner and even after springing for checked luggage, get to your destination only to watch everyone’s bag but yours go by on the carousel. And let’s not even get into what can happen if you travel with kids, which raises your risk of traveling anywhere and leaving something valuable behind by approximately one trillion percent. 

Losing your valuables when you travel near or far is a pain, but many people have found it helpful to add smart tags, like AirTags, to their must-not-lose items like backpacks, keys, or electronic device cases. And using AirTags just got even easier thanks to these convenient waterproof AirTag covers that banish the risk of spills, sweat, rain, and water. And thanks to an onsite 10 percent off coupon, they’re less than $5 each right now.

MOZOTER 2 Pack Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Case

Amazon

To buy: Mozoter AirTag Cases, 2-Pack, $9 with onsite coupon (originally $10)

This two-pack of clear AirTag cases are waterproof up to 20 feet underwater, made of lightweight soft liquid silicone and harder PC material that’s sturdy enough to protect your AirTags from damage and any scratches that can be thrown their way. One reviewer even claimed to have dropped their AirTag in this case to the bottom of a six-foot deep lake for 10 minutes before realizing and reported that their air tag was “perfectly fine.”

According to the manufacturer, the cases have even been tested at drops from up to 24 feet high, withstanding over 3,000 falls. The seal is also leak-proof, so you don’t have to worry about liquid getting in through the cracks. The entire case can attach to your own keychain or the included metal keychain, and easily clipped onto bag zippers, put inside pockets or attached to car keys. 

The AirTag cases have over 4,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, and more than one reviewer shared that they used these on their luggage at airports, cruise ships, on the plane, and more. 

One satisfied reviewer shared that these cases allowed them to “snap” the AirTags in place on their suitcases and that they “worked perfectly”. 

“It was great to be able to see where my luggage was during the trip,” they raved.

Another revealed that they put one on each of their family’s carry-on suitcases when recently traveling and then swapped one to keep on the rental car keys at their destination. Genius!

MOZOTER 2 Pack Waterproof Air Tag Keychain Case

Amazon

To buy: Mozoter AirTag Cases, 2-Pack, $9 with onsite coupon (originally $10)

The Mozoter AirTag Cases are made to fit 2021 Apple AirTags and come in multiple colors so you can keep track of everybody and everything. And at less than $5 each right now, these are a super affordable way to protect the things that are important to you whether you’re traveling or at home. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

best travel shoes on sale at zappos tout
Zappos Is Having a Major Sale on Comfy Shoes for the Whole Family — Up to 50% Off
Senreve bags
This Celebrity-loved Handbag Line Just Launched a Rare Sale — and Prices Are Up to 60% Off
Kelty Low-Love Seat Camping Chair
I’m an Outdoor Gear Editor, and This Loveseat Camp Chair Is the Best I’ve Ever Found
Related Articles
madewell travel bag round-up extra 30% off sale TOUT
Madewell's Epic Travel Bag Sale Is As if Black Friday Came Way Early — Prices Start at Just $49
Nordstrom Comfy Shoes Tout
Travelers Took Thousands of Steps in These Comfy Sneakers on Trips Around the World, and They’re Up to 50% Off
Waterproof Hiking Boots on Sale Tout
Amazon’s Best-selling Waterproof Hiking Boots Are Nearly 60% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals for Men and Women
FURTALK Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat Tout
This Best-selling $23 Packable Sun Hat That Never Loses Its Shape Is a ‘Must-have for Traveling’
Amazon + Affnet Luggage Sale Roundup
Traveler-loved Luggage Brands Are Spring Cleaning — Shop 84 Jaw-dropping Deals Up to 65% Off
This $TK Amazon Dress Is So Flattering, I Ordered Multiplesv tout
My Go-to Summer Dress Never Wrinkles and Is Comfortable on Long Travel Days — and It’s $31 at Amazon
Best Deals at Amazon in April Tout
Behold, the 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We've Found at Amazon This Month So Far — Up to 80% Off
Cascade Mountain Tech Camping Chair TOUT
This Packable Camping Chair Is Perfect for Outdoor Adventures — and It’s on Sale
I'm an American Writer in Italy, and These Are the Italian Looks I Wear
I'm an American Writer in Italy, and These Are the 15 Classic Italian Looks I Always Wear From $17
Best Tech Gadgets for Travel
The 12 Best Tech Gadgets for Travel, According to T+L Editors
Amazon Just Launched a Spring Fashion Storefront Full of Pretty Pastel Travel Wear That Starts at $TK TOUT
Amazon Just Launched a Storefront Filled With Maxi Dresses, Skirts, and More Just in Time for Spring Travel
Tik-Tok Made Me Buy This Easy Sunscreen Applicator
TikTok Made Me Buy This Easy Sunscreen Applicator — and Now I’m Never Going to the Beach Without It
Interior of a Southwest Airplane
Southwest’s Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at Just $59 — How to Book
G4Free Sling Bag Tout
This Traveler-loved Sling Bag ‘Fits So Much Stuff’ — and It’s Only $22 at Amazon Right Now
Rockport Men's Eureka Walking Shoe Sneaker Tout
Travelers Love These Comfy Leather Walking Shoes for ‘Long Days of Sightseeing’ — and They're 30% Off at Amazon
GoPro HERO11 Black Tout
This Is the One Item You Shouldn’t Forget to Pack for Alaska, According to a Travel Writer