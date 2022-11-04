I’m an Avid Hiker, and These Performance Leggings Are My Go-to Pair for Winter

As an avid hiker and backcountry camper, I always look forward to autumn and cooler weather. As temperatures dip, crowds tend to disappear and trails clear out, and I find that I enjoy my time outdoors even more. The only catch is that I have to make sure I’m dressed appropriately so that I stay warm, protected, and comfortable braving the cold and even snowy adventures.

The beauty of hiking is that you don’t need a lot of gear to have a great time, unlike other technical sports like mountain biking, climbing, or even camping. Comfortable clothing, hiking shoes, a water bottle, and some snacks are all you need. While there are many options for all the above, I find investing in good quality gear, like performance tights, is better in the long run — and one of my favorite pairs can be scooped up at Amazon.

The Winter Journey Tights from Mountain Hardware are purposefully designed to be functional no matter the activity, however I love them for hiking. They’re super stretchy and provide freedom of movement — a must for trails that offer a fair bit of elevation gain and a varied terrain. The exterior is made of a weather-resistant, softshell fabric while the inside is a brushed woven material that wicks moisture and offers added warmth, making them perfect for cold-weather hiking.

Plus, the zippered side pockets are deep enough to carry a phone or a thin travel wallet. I find the zip a useful addition as it keeps contents secure on the trail. The pockets are also angled at thigh level to be harness-compatible so these can even work if you are climbing. I particularly love the fact that one of the side pockets has a hidden inside sleeve. I use it to keep cash, my ID, and a credit card just in case of emergencies.

Perhaps one of my favorite features is the flow-thru pocket at the back waistband. This additional pocket for essentials means you can walk hands-free if you don’t want to carry a hiking daypack or a hip belt; I like to stash my sunnies when I come to shaded trails. The high-rise waistband is also great for those of us who want a little added support and comfort along with a more flattering fit — and it stays in place so I never feel like I’m constantly adjusting my hiking pants while walking.

You can shop my go-to performance tights in three colorways (blue, black, and purple) and in five different sizes ranging from XS to XL. A handy size chart can help you find the perfect fit, and once you receive them, a drawstring closure at the waistband helps you to customize the fit even more. Lastly, they are easy to care for thanks to being machine washable, so you can toss them in the laundry post-hike or after a long camping trip.

One shopper on Mountain Hardwear’s website said that it was the perfect pant for hiking, running, climbing, and biking. “The waistline aligns perfectly under a harness and the huge side pockets fit a phone securely,” they reported. They added that they planned to make this legging their “heavy-weight winter tight,” as cold weather just started setting in in the desert.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, get a pair for yourself and hit the trails. No matter the destination, hike comfortably with my go-to pair of performance tights.



