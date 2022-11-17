As an Avid Camper, This Is the Sleeping Bag I Use on All of My Outdoor Adventures

Whether you are camping for the very first time or are an expert outdoor enthusiast who loves a night out under the stars, a reliable sleeping bag is a critical piece of gear that can make the whole experience much more enjoyable. You’ll want to consider shape, size and fit, materials and fill, weight, temperature rating, and, of course, price.

After a lot of testing and trials, I finally found the Bishop Pass Sleeping Bag from Mountain Hardwear to be the perfect combination of these things, meeting my outdoor adventure needs. It is an ideal lightweight, all-season, multisport bag — and while sleeping bags tend to be expensive, this one is high quality and on sale for 25 percent off right now for a few more days.

The Bishop Pass Sleeping Bag is ideal for car camping or backpacking, and with 650-fill down, it can keep you warm well into the low temperatures of fall and winter. The nylon exterior has a water-repellent finish that helps protect you from early-morning condensation and even tent water spills. It features a mummy shape, which offers a snugger fit than a traditional rectangular-shaped bag. This provides additional warmth as it traps heat closer to the body throughout the night.

The sleeping bag comes in three temperature ratings — 0 degrees Fahrenheit, 15 degrees Fahrenheit, and 30 degrees Fahrenheit — which help decide which bag works best for different nighttime temperatures. A good rule of thumb is to pick a sleeping bag with a lower temperature rating than the lowest nighttime temperature you expect. For summer camping, look for a rating of 30 degrees Fahrenheit and higher. In winter, 15 degrees Fahrenheit or lower is ideal, while the range for an all-season bag should fall between 15 degrees Fahrenheit and 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

It includes a compression carry pouch (stuff sack) and a mesh storage sack that can be hooked onto the sleeping bag when it is not in use. Plus, hang loops and sleeping pad loops allow you to attach the bag to a pad for added back support and comfort The internal stash pocket is perfect for storing your phone or a headlamp for easy access during the night. It also features a two-way zipper that can be opened inside and outside as well as up and down. This makes it easy to open and close the bag once you are in — great for someone like me who feels mildly claustrophobic. And if you are worried about accessing the zippers in the middle of the night, don’t be. The zipper pulls glow in the dark making them easy to see and use.

The specially designed footbox allows for a more natural position for your feet. And if you run hot when you sleep and need to cool your feet, just open the zipper from the bottom. One of my favorite features is the shaped draft collar at the front of the bag that keeps warm air in and cold air out. The bag even has an adjustable down-filled face gasket for added protection against the cold.

This versatile sleeping bag is available in men’s and women’s sizing, as well as regular and long lengths with either left-hand (LH) or right-hand (RH) zipper options. So, rest assured, no matter your preference, there is a Bishop Pass Sleeping Bag just for you. A good sleeping bag is an investment that will last for several seasons of outdoor fun, and if you are on a budget, grab my must-have bag while it’s heavily discounted.



At the time of publishing, the price started at $207.

