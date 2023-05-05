11 Moms Who Love to Travel Reveal What They Really Want for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, so we reached out to fellow avid travelers — who also happen to be moms — to see what it is they’re really hoping for this holiday. The answers all shared a clear theme: moms want stylish and functional things to carry all the things, devices that promote self-care, and comfy shoes they can tour the world and chase their kids around in.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for the globetrotting mother figure in your life or simply browsing for ideas to treat yourself, scroll down to find Mother’s Day gift ideas any travel-loving mom will love.

Madewell The Essential Overnight Bag in Leather

Madewell

"A great overnight bag has been on my to-buy list for a while. This one from Madewell is gorgeous, and perfect for a quick and easy getaway. Someone please inform my husband."

- Chelsee Lowe, mom of two

To buy: madewell.com, $268

Solawave Facial Wand

Solawave

“I travel a lot with my three kids, so it’s nice to have things that are just for me after long travel days, and I have two things on my list I’m secretly hoping for this year. The first is the Solawave Facial Wand I keep seeing everywhere. The red light therapy wand is portable enough to simply toss in my purse or carry-on, and looks awesome to relax with after a long day of sightseeing and feel like I’m treating my skin to some TLC. It also just so happens to be on major sale at Amazon, so hint, hint.”

- Esther Carlstone, mom of three

To buy: amazon.com, starts at $80 (originally $150)

Monos x Magnolia Bakery Carry-On Pro

Monos

“Next on my wishlist is one of these Monos x Magnolia Bakery collection carry-on suitcases in the sweetest shade of lavender, so I’ll always be able to easily spot my bag. I love that the Carry-On Pro version even has a laptop pocket in front to make all the essentials easily accessible. The trick will be keeping my kids from wanting it for themselves.”

- Esther Carlstone, mom of three

To buy: monos.com, $345

Mini Belt Bag

Dagne Dover

“When it comes to traveling with kids, less is definitely more. With slots for your ID and credit cards and even a sneaky little elastic loop for your lip balm, the Mara phone sling by Dagne Dover seems like the perfect accessory to get you through airport security without having to rummage through endless snacks in your larger travel bag. Amazon has a similar version for less, which would also work great as a backup.”

- Kaity Velez, mom of two

To buy: dagnedover.com, $75

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $24)

Cadence Magnetic Capsules

Cadence

"When you’re a traveling mom, organization is next to godliness. That’s why I love my Cadence Magnetic Capsule System, which keeps all of my toiletries (and more) organized and secure (all while eliminating the need for single-use plastics). I love these, but always wished they had some bigger options for the stuff I use most. And now they do: The just-launched Capsule Flex System allows mom more flexibility and makes a great Mother’s Day gift — as does the initial The Originals Set."

- Alesandra Dubin, mom of twins

To buy: keepyourcadence.com, $76 (originally $84)

Soundcore Noise-Canceling Headphones

Amazon

“I have a long summer of travels planned with the family and solo for work, so I am looking for an affordable yet functional pair of noise-canceling headphones. My AirPods are on their last legs and I want something that doesn't scream ‘expensive’ — especially when I am traveling alone — but also gets the job done well. This one has over 35,000 five-star ratings at Amazon and is under $100, and I’m secretly hoping to get them for Mother’s Day this year.”

- Karthika Gupta, mom of two

To buy: amazon.com, $60

Longchamp Nylon Le Pliage Tote Bag

Nordstrom

“I love these bags for travel. They’re so durable and then fold up into a cute little package — that can even fit into another purse — for when you don’t need them.”

- Tria Jensen Meisler, mom of one

To buy: nordstrom.com, $155

Kizik Prague Slip-Ons

Kizik

“I have one pair of Kizik Slip-On Sneakers, and I want more! I love these shoes for traveling because you can slip your feet in and out of them without bending over or needing to tie or untie them. But unlike typical slip-ons, they’re supportive and cushioned, so you don’t have sore feet before even arriving at your destination. They’re great for expectant mothers in their third trimester, when reaching (or even seeing) your shoelaces can be a problem, but they’re so cute and comfy, you’ll wear them long beyond that. For Mother’s Day, I’d love to replace my basic canvas slip-ons with the Kizik’s option, the Prague.”

- Jessica Fleming, mom of four

To buy: kizik.com, $109

Tatcha Mini Favorites Set

Sephora

“Toiletries always get packed last, and mine often get forgotten in the chaos of packing for a family of five. If I had this little zip bag of skincare minis, I’d just toss it in my suitcase and not have to worry about using the hotel soap bar on my face.”

- Mary Stepanian, mom of three

To buy: sephora.com, $68

Luli Bebe Monaco Diaper Backpack

Amazon

"As a globetrotting mom of two (including an infant) the Luli Bebe Monaco Diaper Backpack would be a game-changer for me. It's sleek and stylish, yet it somehow makes Tetris-like levels of baby-item-packing possible thanks to internal compartments you can easily access. Apparently even a full-size can of formula fits in the backpack too!"

- Amelia Edelman, mom of two

To buy: amazon.com, $189

Journee Collection Brandee Flats

Amazon

“​​I'm dreaming of this flat in cognac — it looks ideal for traveling because it's comfortable enough to wear through the airport and walking in hot weather, but it's also dressy enough that I don't feel the need to pack an extra pair of shoes for dinner and dressier events.”

- Chaunie Brusie, mom of five

To buy: amazon.com and dsw.com, from $43 (originally $65)

Yeti Crossroads 35L Backpack

Yeti

“​​Since I booked a European cruise this summer, I’ve been fantasizing about one of those backpacks that are a little bigger and designed with a carry-on bag vibe. Yeti makes luggage now, so I asked my family for its Crossroads backpack, which fits the bill as a personal item/carry-on hybrid. I can’t wait to use it along with my roll-aboard bag on the trip.”

- Terri Peters, mom of two

To buy: yeti.com, $250

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

