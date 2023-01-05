News This Was the Most Punctual Airline of 2022 Analytics company Cirium released its On-Time Performance Review for airlines this week. By Alison Fox Alison Fox Instagram Twitter Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/Getty Images Brazilian carrier Azul Airlines was the most on-time airline for 2022 in a year that saw widespread cancellations and delays as the world recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Azul Airlines had an on-time arrival rate of 88.93 percent, according to analytics company Cirium, which released its 2022 On-Time Performance Review this week. That was followed by All Nippon Airways and JAL, which had on-time rates of 88.61 percent and 88 percent, respectively. LATAM Airlines took the No. 4 spot with an on-time rate of 86.31 percent. Delta Air Lines, which came in at No. 5 with an on-time rate of 83.63 percent, flew the most flights of the top five at more than 1 million. “Ramping back up operations so quickly after an enforced slowdown is not easy to do and the top-ranked airlines and airports in Cirium’s 2022 On-Time Performance Review deserve their recognition for this well-orchestrated achievement,” Jeremy Bowen, the Cirium CEO, said in a statement. Beyond Delta in the United States, United Airlines took the No. 8 spot with an 80.46 percent on-time rate, while American Airlines came in at No. 10 with an on-time rate of 78.29 percent. JetBlue had a much lower on-time rate compared to other U.S. carriers at only 66.35 percent. When it came to airports, Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was the most punctual with a 90.33 percent on-time rate, servicing a total of 373,264 flights. In the U.S., the honor went to Salt Lake City International Airport, which had an on-time rate of 83.87 percent while seeing 226,545 total flights. That was followed by Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The end-of-year data follows a tumultuous one in which airlines saw a spike in cancellations and delays caused by a combination of air traffic control problems and staffing shortages both in the U.S. and around the world. As a result, several airlines cut back on summer and fall schedules in an effort to keep up and bounce back, and some airports instituted a passenger cap to minimize issues. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit