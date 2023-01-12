This Is the Most Powerful Passport in 2023

And it's claimed the spot for the past 5 years.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023
An illustration of a map with passports and an airplane ticket on top
Photo:

Mehroz Kapadia/Travel + Leisure 

Japan once again has the world’s most powerful passport for 2023, an honor the country has held for five years in a row. 

Japanese passport holders can visit 193 different destinations around the world visa-free, according to the Henley Passport Index. That is out of a total of 227 destinations around the globe. 

South Korea and Singapore tied for second place on the list with the ability to visit 192 destinations either visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival. The new list was a downgrade for Singapore, which tied for the No. 1 spot last year.

“As we enter the new year, the latest results from the Henley Passport Index provide fascinating insights into a world characterized by extraordinary upheaval and offer a revealing look at what lies ahead,” the group wrote in a statement.

Beyond Asia, European countries Germany and Spain both tied for No. 3 on the list with visa-free access to 190 destinations, while the United Kingdom came in at No. 6.

The United States took the seventh place spot with visa-free access to 186 destinations. That was a demotion from last year when the U.S. came in sixth place, but still an improvement from 2020 when the U.S. came in eighth place.

The group wrote it “appears increasingly unlikely that either [the U.S. or UK] will ever regain the top spot on the index which they jointly held nearly a decade ago in 2014.”

The Henley Passport Index uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to compile its rankings.

On the other end of the spectrum was Afghanistan, whose passport holders can only visit 27 destinations visa-free, one more destination than in 2022.

In the U.S., travelers are now able to renew their passports entirely online, taking and uploading their own photos and paying online. Passports also got more expensive with the U.S. Department of State increasing the fee for a passport book by $20 in 2021.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
illustration of passports on an open world map with a blank airplane ticket
This Country Just Ranked No. 1 for World's Most Powerful Passport — Again
A United States passport with various country stamps
The Most Powerful Passports in the World for 2022
Japanese Passport on suitcase
These Are the World's Most Powerful Passports in 2021
passports
This Is the Most Powerful Passport in the World for 2020 (Video)
Looking out airplane windows during sunset/sunrise
13 Travel Resolutions T+L Editors Are Sticking to in 2023
Where Americans can travel without visas
Where U.S. Citizens Can Travel Without a Visa
Illustration with a navy blue, royal blue, maroon and green passport
What Your Passport Color Really Means
Aerial view of New York City with Statue of Liberty at sunset
The Most-searched Cities and Attractions in 2022, According to Google
Tokyo from the new Four Seasons at night and Kiyomizudera Kyoto
Here's What's New in Japan for Travelers Planning a Trip in 2023
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
passport facemask
Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers
A row of colorful houses and palm trees in the Dominican Republic
10 Best Places to Retire Around the World
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
People waiting for the metro in Taipei
15 Best Trip Destinations for Solo Female Travelers
Restaurant interior in Madrid, Spain small details in tiles and white tablecloths
The 10 Oldest Restaurants in the World Are Older Than You Think
The Fushimi Inari Taisha entrance in Kyoto
I Visited Japan As Soon As It Fully Reopened to Travelers — Here's What It's Like and How to Plan Your Trip