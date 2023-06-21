This Is the Most Expensive Airport to Fly Out of in the U.S. — Here’s Why

A report by FinanceBuzz shows the most and least expensive U.S. airports to fly out of.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023
Washington Dulles International Airport
Photo:

Getty Images

Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport was the most expensive airport to fly out from as the average cost of flights continues to increase around the country.

An average domestic flight out of Dulles International Airport cost $494.78 last year, according to a report by FinanceBuzz, making it the most expensive of all major airports in the United States. That was followed by San Francisco International Airport where the average domestic flight cost $456.86, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport where the average domestic flight came in at $444.42.

The high costs come as the average airfare increased nationwide by 14.1 percent from 2021 to 2022 when adjusted for inflation, according to the study. In fact, fares at the 45 busiest airports in the country increased by more than $50 on average during those years.

“FinanceBuzz looked at average domestic airfares from the 45 busiest airports in the U.S. to learn which airports are best for travelers on a budget, as well as which ones to avoid if you are trying to travel affordably,” the company wrote in its report.

Travelers looking for a deal should consider flying out of Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, which took the top spot for having the cheapest airfare in the country with an average domestic flight cost of only $264.24. That was followed by Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with an average domestic flight cost of $271.78 and Orlando International Airport with an average domestic flight cost of $273.35.

The study comes as summer travel is officially in high gear. On Friday ahead of the Juneteenth holiday weekend, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.785 million travelers, the most to pass through U.S. airports since 2019.

Summer travel prices have spiked as well with international flights costing nearly 40 percent more compared to last summer.

However, travelers looking for a getaway can still save money by traveling on certain days (they can save up to 5 percent by choosing Sunday as their departure day), having flexible plans, setting price alerts for airfare, and considering so-called secondary airports (like London Gatwick Airport instead of Heathrow Airport).

