This Tiny New York Hamlet Is Home to the Most Expensive Airbnb in the U.S. — Take a Peek Inside

The Hamptons have long been known as a go-to weekend escape and summer vacation spot of New York City’s (and the world’s) finest travelers. So it's no surprise that you'll find the priciest Airbnb in the country here. This is according to a new report by currency exchange platform S Money, which searched Airbnb for the most expensive listings in the U.S. and manually checked the top results.

The property in question is in the hamlet of Water Mill, which is famous for its arts scene and as the site of the first water mill in New York. It's also one of the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S., according to CNBC.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Cobb Road Daydream is a sprawling 12,000-square-foot gated estate with nine bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms that can accommodate more than 16 guests. The bedrooms feature amenities like rain showers and soaking bathtubs, fireplaces, and oversized windows. The chic living room area boasts high ceilings, a fireplace, and French doors opening to the pool deck.

On rainy days, house guests have plenty of indoor amenities to keep them entertained, such as a media room, a gym, a game room with a pool table, a stand-alone bar, a wine-tasting area, and a dining room with a table for 20 people.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

Guests can also soak up vitamin D by the pool, practice their backhand on the private tennis court, or relax with a glass of Champagne in the hot tub, which sits in front of the pool house.

Alfresco dining is also available thanks to an outdoor dining area and a gas barbecue. And if you want to take a dip in the ocean, the closest beach is Flying Point Beach — only a four-minute drive from the house.

Courtesy of Airbnb

The Airbnb Luxe listing for the property states that housekeeping, villa pre-stocking, and airport transfers can be arranged for a fee. Dogs are also welcome for an additional $500 fee.

So how much will staying at Cobb Road Daydream cost you? Rates start at an eye-watering $23,890 per night with a two-night minimum, plus hospitality fees that run into the thousands. (Summer dates can cost up to $70,000 a night and some weeks have an eight-night minimum.) Potential renters must pay a $6,500 security deposit before arrival.

To book your stay, head over to airbnb.com.