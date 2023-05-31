The 12 Most Comfortable One-piece Swimsuits for Summer, Each $40 or Less at Amazon

Time to uncover the pool: it’s (un)officially summer! In order to enjoy beach days, cruises, and water sports properly, a comfortable bathing suit is mandatory. Something that covers you up, holds you in, and lets you move and looks great doing it is the holy grail of swimwear, especially if you like to stay active or have an aquatic getaway planned. Regardless of your swim style, Amazon is your one-stop shop for affordable swimsuits that fit the bill and are fully vetted by thousands of satisfied shoppers (many of whom are fellow travelers and outdoor enthusiasts).

In fact, our favorite Amazon swimsuits are all one-piece wonders, though some are tankini-style two-pieces that serve as a one-piece for all intents and purposes, but make visits to the restroom a little more doable. And, they have covetable features like compression liners, removable pads, and adjustable straps for premium comfort — and many are also designed to accentuate your figure. Oh, and they won't break the bank; prices start at $30.

Ready to treat yourself to a new bathing suit? Below, you'll find 12 best-sellers from Amazon-favorite brands like Cupshe — available in almost every color and pattern under the sun — that are making us pine for a paddleboard already. Keep scrolling to shop these standout Amazon one-piece swimsuits that are under $50, wildly comfortable, and ready for any summer adventure.

Eomenie Cut-Out High-Waisted One-Piece Bathing Suit

The people have spoken, and this supportive suit is the best-selling one-piece at Amazon. It has all the makings of the perfect swimsuit: stylish side ruching to flatter your figure, adjustable straps, removable push-up pads, and pretty design details like a trendy cut-out in front and a bow in the back. With 28 colors and patterns to choose from, there’s no way you won’t be smitten. “I wore this to an adventure park," according to one shopper It stayed put through ziplines and many water activities, and still looked cute.”

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $40)

B2prity Front-Cross Monokini

Active swimmers, if you’re looking for comfort and freedom of movement, stick with Amazon’s best-selling athletic one-piece for women. This one by B2Purity has a flattering criss-cross bust — with removable padding — that’s just as supportive as it is stylish. To that end, the straps are adjustable, too, so once you get this one fitting just right, you’ll be ready for water slides, swimming holes, and the biggest waves the beach can bring. “It’s so hard to find a swimsuit that is cute and holds everything in place when you’re a mom of three," a reviewer began. "I really like this swimsuit. It’s cute, looks good, and is comfortable."

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $36)

Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Bathing Suit

This Cupshe customer-favorite one-piece is the little black dress of bathing suits, and will easily become your go-to this summer thanks to its ruched silhouette, plunging-neck that has padded cups for support, and the simplest, sexiest everyday design. A lot of swimsuits are hand wash-only, but this one can go in the machine. It comes in 24 summer-ready colors and patterns, but we’re digging classic black for this style. "The fit is perfect and extremely flattering, which has given me a boost of confidence while wearing," an Amazon customer raved. "The material is also high-quality and feels comfortable against my skin. I appreciate the attention to detail that was put into the design, as it has unique features that set it apart from other swimsuits I've owned in the past."

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $50)

Cupshe Wrap Color-Block Tie-Side One-Piece Swimsuit

Another popular pick from Cupshe, this one-piece cleverly combines the performance of an activewear swimsuit with the style of a wrap dress. No surprise here: shoppers say it's incredibly flattering and comfortable.. What's more, this one has a cool, color-block pattern, and this orange gradient is the most popular option by a long shot. "This is definitely my favorite purchase off of Amazon ever," a reviewer declared. "It was so flattering, tucked you in in all the right places, offered full coverage in the back, and was super comfortable."

To buy: amazon.com, $35

Yonique Tankini Set

The comfort of this two-piece swimsuit is off the charts thanks to its full coverage and sporty style — and, did we mention it’s Amazon’s best-selling athletic two-piece? This Yonique suit is the perfect blend of cute and supportive with its self-tie halter neck, nylon lining, and padded bra, and one reviewer wrote: “I have plenty of coverage while paddleboarding and kayaking.”

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $50)

Omichic Tankini With Boyshorts Set

Another full-coverage two-piece option — and another Amazon best-seller — this set includes a flowy, blouse-style top and a pair of boyshort bottoms, both designed to keep your skin cool in spite of the modest design. We love the drawstring detail on the front of the top that lets you adjust the top to fit and to give it a bit more shape. The shorts have a high-rise elastic waistband for extra comfort and coverage, so be as active as you’d like — the Omichic tankini has you covered. "This is a really cute bathing suit; it is comfortable and fits really nice," according to a shopper. "I love the swim shorts idea for swimming and walking around."

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Smismivo Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit

We know what you’re thinking: how can a strapless swimsuit be in a comfy swimsuit roundup? Well, this vintage-inspired number is specifically designed to stay put on its own with its bandeau-styled bust and built-in bra. But, if you’d rather use straps, this suit also comes with removable ones so you can wear it halter style. What's more, it’s got all of the support and ruching you need to look and feel fabulous, and it comes in 33 colors and patterns. After saying that the one-piece "fits like a glove," a reviewer commented, "This suit held up to the test: multiple trips down the slide and this suit stayed in place every time."

To buy: amazon.com, $34

Tempt Me Two-Piece One-Shoulder Tankini Set

Amazon customers are wild about this stylish two-piece with high-waisted bottoms and a ruched, asymmetrical top that give off a seamless one-piece look with the hidden convenience of wearing a bikini. More than 9,500 of these shoppers have given the Tempt Me tankini perfect five-star ratings, and one reviewer wrote, “The color was perfect, the material [is] amazing, and the fit was perfect.” The stretchy, comfy bathing suit provides enough movement and support for white water rafting or a full day of water slides at your hotel pool.

To buy: amazon.com, $37

Sporlike V-Neck Ruffle Bathing Suit

Have a penchant for swimsuits with flirty flair but love to feel comfortable and supported? Then meet your new favorite one-piece: the Sporlike ruffle bathing suit, with its plunging neckline and V-shaped ruffle front. These stylish details make it photoshoot-worthy, but it also holds you in, has removable pads, and is adjustable for the proper fit. This tropical pattern is just the inspiration we need to book a one-way flight to the Caribbean, but you can choose from 43 similarly playful prints and colors. “I was surprised at how comfortable and supportive this suit was," one beach-goer was happy to report. "I received a lot of compliments on it and it even held up through a couple wrestling matches.”

To buy: amazon.com, $37

SuperPrity Ruffled Flounce Top High-Waisted Tankini Set

This tankini has so much style, it’s practically an outfit. In fact, the bouncy, flowy top is practically a blouse! It even has removable padding to add some shape. Customers love the soft and stretchy fabric, as well as the high-waisted bottoms that keep everything in place while you're enjoying the waves. "This suit fit perfectly," exclaimed an Amazon customer. "This two-piece will not disappoint. It covers all of the right places, shows off curves in the right way, and is super cute."

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $50)

Hilor One-Shoulder Asymmetric Ruffle Monokini

Fans of asymmetry will love the Hilor monokini with its one ruffled shoulder and its ruched waist.. The lined swimsuit has removable pads inside of a built-in front shelf bra. We’re tickled pink by this soft peach color, but this one-piece is available in dozens of colors and patterns that you'll want to wear all summer long. "I’ve tried to buy over 40 one-piece swimsuits, and it’s impossible — usually," a reviewer explained. "This one was different. It’s flattering and comfortable, and even in black has flair because of the ruffle. This mama can feel confident and covered and wear it all day."

To buy: amazon.com, $38

Relleciga High-Cut Low-Back One-Piece Swimsuit

Go traditional with this high-cut, plunging neckline — and go full Baywatch in this spicy red version. It’s the Relleciga one-piece, and it’s more supportive than it looks. It even has adjustable straps to really make sure you're supported and covered. It’s a classic look that’ll never go out of style, and might even inspire you to take up surfing (or lifeguarding). “I feel comfortable swimming with this, it does not fall off my shoulders and feels secure,” a fan wrote. "It is also extremely flattering."

To buy: amazon.com, $30

