10 Most Beautiful and Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.

From its bustling cities to its quiet coastal towns, America is home to a plethora of enticing places with their own unique draws to prospective residents. When considering where to live in the U.S., it's more important than ever to assess both the affordability and beauty of a location, especially with housing and living costs steadily rising.

The following list — compiled using data from U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 to 2023 rankings, including the most affordable places to live in the U.S. and the best places to live in the U.S. — offers a collection of some of the dreamiest places to live in America that won’t break the bank.

In its rankings, U.S. News & World Report evaluates the impact that cost of living, median monthly rent, median home price in relation to the national median, and quality of life have on a city, which generates a well-rounded figure for anyone looking to relocate.

Here are 10 of the most beautiful and affordable places to live in the U.S.