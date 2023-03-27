10 Most Beautiful and Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.

From big cities to quaint towns, these are the most beautiful and affordable places to live in the U.S.

By
Giovanna Caravetta
Giovanna Caravetta headshot
Giovanna Caravetta
Giovanna Caravetta is a travel writer based in Southern California with a passion for embracing la dolce vita. She loves soaking up dreamy sunsets, wandering along new streets, and savoring delicious food and wine pairings.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023
Aerial view of South Bend, Indiana
Photo:

Aaron Yoder/Getty Images

From its bustling cities to its quiet coastal towns, America is home to a plethora of enticing places with their own unique draws to prospective residents. When considering where to live in the U.S., it's more important than ever to assess both the affordability and beauty of a location, especially with housing and living costs steadily rising.

The following list — compiled using data from U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 to 2023 rankings, including the most affordable places to live in the U.S. and the best places to live in the U.S. — offers a collection of some of the dreamiest places to live in America that won’t break the bank.

In its rankings, U.S. News & World Report evaluates the impact that cost of living, median monthly rent, median home price in relation to the national median, and quality of life have on a city, which generates a well-rounded figure for anyone looking to relocate.

Here are 10 of the most beautiful and affordable places to live in the U.S.

01 of 10

Hickory, North Carolina

Aerial view of downtown Hickory, North Carolina

Jeff Yount/Getty Images

Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory is a family-friendly destination known for its ample hiking trails and Southern charm. Currently ranked as the cheapest place to live in the U.S., Hickory has a median home price of $161,000. This affordable neighbor to the east of Asheville and north of Charlotte is popular with retirees, but it's also becoming more attractive to young families; a steady stream of residents has been flocking here for its newfound fame as a technological hub for Google and Apple.

02 of 10

Grand Rapids, Michigan

A charming home along a walking path in autumn in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Michael Deemer/Getty Images

Roughly an hour from the coast of Lake Michigan, Grand Rapids enjoys the benefits of a low cost of living with an approximate median home cost of $367,000. Home to a growing arts and culture scene, as well as scenic parks along Grand River, Grand Rapids is ideal for those seeking an inexpensive, family-centered environment. This underrated city shines, especially in the fall when the bright foliage adorns its trees.

03 of 10

Greenville, South Carolina

Downtown by the river in Greenville, South Carolina during sunset

Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images

Greenville, situated at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains in South Carolina, is renowned for its lively downtown with exciting restaurants, unique boutiques, and picturesque views of Falls Park on the Reedy. With its newly revived downtown area, Greenville has seen a growth in its allure to prospective residents. The cost of living here is affordable; the median home price (about $320,000) still falls under the national median.

04 of 10

Louisville, Kentucky

The city of Louisville in the clouds with amazing view of the cloudscape, Kentucky

Getty Images

Famed for the Kentucky Derby, Louisville is a city rich in history and culture. Teeming with an expansive, verdant park system and walking trails, Louisville sits along the Ohio River and provides spectacular views from its Waterfront Park and Big Four Pedestrian Bridge. One of the city's main draws is its low median housing cost (around $163,000) and low cost of living, along with its creative culinary scene and exclusive bourbon distillery experiences.

05 of 10

Knoxville, Tennessee

Street scene of historic downtown Knoxville, Tennessee on a sunny autumn day in landmark district.

Getty Images

Knoxville, located in relative close proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, offers both the peace and beauty of the outdoors and the liveliness of its downtown area. Known predominantly as a college sports town, Knoxville is home to the University of Tennessee, which adds to its attractiveness to young families. At approximately $335,000, its median housing price is markedly lower than many other similar-sized metropolitan areas in the U.S.

06 of 10

St. Louis, Missouri

Aerial view of St. Louis, Missouri with the arch in view

Art Wager/Getty Images

This mid-sized Midwestern city stretches along the banks of the Mississippi River and is famous for its landmark Gateway Arch National Park. St. Louis residents soak in the magnificence of the 1,300-acre Forest Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S., which enhances the already scenic landscape. At around $260,000, the median housing cost in St. Louis is significantly less than the national median and greatly appeals to those looking to relocate.

07 of 10

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Forth Worth, Texas downtown courthouse at the end of a tree lined street

Mariah Tyler

In the heart of North Texas, Dallas and Fort Worth combine to create the DFW metroplex. Dallas, with its energetic downtown and flourishing arts district, and Fort Worth, with its iconic cattle drive in the Stockyards and impressive cultural district, are distinctive cities that attract singles and young professionals to their continually expanding job markets and stunning skylines. DFW offers serene walking trails, vibrant nightlife, and innovative restaurants — while it maintains median housing costs (about $394,400) of good value for its median household incomes.

08 of 10

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Downtown skyline of Raleigh, North Carolina during golden light hour on a clear day

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Raleigh, the capital city of North Carolina, and nearby Durham make up two-thirds of the Research Triangle — known locally as the Triangle — with roots in its three top-tier universities. Thanks to a growing job market and high-paying jobs in medicine, research, and technology, this area appeals to young individuals desiring an economical place to raise a family. This bustling technological and university metroplex boasts stunning green landscapes, inventive local eateries, and a thriving college sports rivalry. Here, the median housing price (about $436,700) keeps pace with the national median, while homeowners reap the benefit of lower property taxes.

09 of 10

South Bend, Indiana

Aerial view of South Bend, Indiana

Aaron Yoder/Getty Images

Most notably a college town with an array of universities in its vicinity, South Bend is known for luring individuals interested in jobs in the higher education field. This also entices singles, young families, and empty nesters looking to relocate because it creates an environment with a low cost of living and an affordable median housing cost (around $142,000). For any nature seekers, South Bend’s dozens of hiking trails, extensive outdoor recreational opportunities, and convenient location to Lake Michigan equate to a stunning backdrop and place to live.

10 of 10

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Aerial view of a neighborhood in Pittsburgh north of downtown

J. Altdorfer Photography/Getty Images

The sweeping Pittsburgh skyline views showcase a growing city with its roots in the steel industry and its sights set on continuing to diversify its job market. Additionally, Pittsburgh’s dynamic culinary scene and substantial cultural district create an environment that's alluring to young families. Though the house prices here have begun rising alongside the job growth, the median housing cost sits at approximately $222,000, which is more affordable than other major cities in the U.S.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
People walking by the river under the bridge in Dallas
8 Best Places to Live in Texas, According to Real Estate Experts
Church Street, St. Philip's Church, Charleston, South Carolina
10 Best Places to Live on the East Coast
View of the rocky harbor and town of Marblehead, Massachussetts, USA.
These Are the Best U.S. States to Raise a Family, According to Data
Aerial view of Boulder, Colorado
9 Best Places to Live in Colorado, According to Real Estate Experts
View of Cerro de la Silla mountain from Macroplaza in Monterrey
8 Best Places to Live in Mexico, According to Real Estate Experts
Aerial view of Cape Coral, Florida
9 Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Real Estate Experts
Best American Cities to Live Comfortably on $40,000 a Year
10 of the Best American Cities to Live Comfortably on $40,000 a Year (Video)
Cafe De Monde beignets and chicory coffee.
The Best Food Cities in the U.S.
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Aerial view of Uptown Downtown Charlotte North Carolina
50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.
A wood cabin in Cades Cove on the fall colored Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
The 12 Best Places to Buy a Cabin in the U.S.
Rendering of exterior of Montage Healdsburg
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021
Big Bear Lake's Boulder Bay, San Bernardino National Forest, CA
12 Best Places to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
Rome skyline and Piazza Navona at sunset seen from above, Lazio, Italy
8 Best Places to Live in Italy for a Better Quality of Life
Aerial view of The Star entertainment complex in Frisco, Texas
This Texas City Is Having a Moment — and It's Home to Universal's Upcoming Theme Park
Autumn on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire
11 of the Most Affordable States to Own a Vacation Home