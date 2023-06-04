These Are the Most Affordable U.S. Airports to Fly Out Of

While domestic airfare continues to rise with increased demand post-pandemic, there are airports where you can get a great deal, according to new government data.



Passengers flying out of San Bernardino, California, (SBD) pay the lowest airfare on average at $98.03 for a trip, while those traveling from Aniak, Alaska, (ANI) pay a whopping $1,733 for an itinerary.



The data is from the “Average Domestic Airline Itinerary Fares By Origin City for 2022” report, which is published on the U.S. government's Bureau of Transportation Statistics website. All of the airfares were based on 2022 prices, and have been adjusted for inflation. (The average U.S. domestic airfare in 2022 was $378.)

The cheapest airports after San Bernardino were Santa Maria, California (SMX); Ogden, Utah (OGD); Provo, Utah (PVU); Stockton, California (SCK); Concord, North Carolina (USC); Fort Collins/Loveland, Colorado (FNL); Wilmington, Delaware (ILG); Trenton, New Jersey (TTN); and Hagerstown, Maryland (HGR).



The 10 most expensive airports share a similar commonality: they are more remote destinations and not airline hubs. In No. 2 was Guam (GUM) at an average airfare of $1,589.24, followed by Unalaska, Alaska (DUT) at $1,433.86; Pago Pago, American Samoa (PPG) at $1,139.36; Sandpoint, Alaska (SDG) at $1,037; and Sandpoint, Alaska (SDG) at $1,037.

As international airfare prices from the United States have surged more than 200 percent over the past year, opting for a domestic trip is an easy way to save. And knowing which airports tend to have better prices can be essential knowledge.

For example, flights in and out of Atlantic City, New Jersey were on average $161.05. Not only does this airport provide access to many popular beach towns on the Jersey Shore, but it's also just an hour from Philadelphia. (Newark International Airport had average fares of $403.22 and Philadelphia International Airport averaged $396.79.)

Flights to and from Hilo, Hawaii were also on the cheaper side with itineraries at $193.54, which is significantly lower than flying in and out of Lanai, Hawaii where flights averaged $966.43. Travelers looking to get to Lanai can save big by flying to Hilo and taking a flight to Lanai.

