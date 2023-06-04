These Are the Most Affordable U.S. Airports to Fly Out Of

A new government report reveals the cheapest and most expensive American airports.

By Staff Author
Published on June 4, 2023
This is the view from the runway of the airport in Provo, Utah. This shot was taken from a passenger jet and shows a lineup of private planes and hangars. In the distance is a snow covered Mt. Timpanogos.
Photo:

Aaron Hawkins/Getty Images

While domestic airfare continues to rise with increased demand post-pandemic, there are airports where you can get a great deal, according to new government data. 

Passengers flying out of San Bernardino, California, (SBD) pay the lowest airfare on average at $98.03 for a trip, while those traveling from Aniak, Alaska, (ANI) pay a whopping $1,733 for an itinerary. 

The data is from the “Average Domestic Airline Itinerary Fares By Origin City for 2022” report, which is published on the U.S. government's Bureau of Transportation Statistics website. All of the airfares were based on 2022 prices, and have been adjusted for inflation. (The average U.S. domestic airfare in 2022 was $378.)

The cheapest airports after San Bernardino were Santa Maria, California (SMX); Ogden, Utah (OGD); Provo, Utah (PVU); Stockton, California (SCK); Concord, North Carolina (USC); Fort Collins/Loveland, Colorado (FNL); Wilmington, Delaware (ILG); Trenton, New Jersey (TTN); and Hagerstown, Maryland (HGR).

The 10 most expensive airports share a similar commonality: they are more remote destinations and not airline hubs. In No. 2 was Guam (GUM) at an average airfare of $1,589.24, followed by Unalaska, Alaska (DUT) at $1,433.86; Pago Pago, American Samoa (PPG) at $1,139.36; Sandpoint, Alaska (SDG) at $1,037; and Sandpoint, Alaska (SDG) at $1,037.

As international airfare prices from the United States have surged more than 200 percent over the past year, opting for a domestic trip is an easy way to save. And knowing which airports tend to have better prices can be essential knowledge. 

For example, flights in and out of Atlantic City, New Jersey were on average $161.05. Not only does this airport provide access to many popular beach towns on the Jersey Shore, but it's also just an hour from Philadelphia. (Newark International Airport had average fares of $403.22 and Philadelphia International Airport averaged $396.79.)

Flights to and from Hilo, Hawaii were also on the cheaper side with itineraries at $193.54, which is significantly lower than flying in and out of Lanai, Hawaii where flights averaged $966.43. Travelers looking to get to Lanai can save big by flying to Hilo and taking a flight to Lanai.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Person with glasses and backpack looking at smartphone while at the airport
This New Kayak Tool Will Tell You When to Book Your Travel for the Best Price — and I Put It to the Test
Aerial view of colorful umbrellas on sandy beach, swimming people in blue sea at summer sunny day. Sardinia, Italy.
These Italian Beaches Are Enforcing Strict Daily Visitor Limits — Here's How to Book Your Spot
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of the airline Norse Atlantic Airways stands at the gate before the first flight from the capital's airport BER to New York (JFK)
This Airline's Flash Sale Has Tickets to London From Miami for Less Than $200 — but You'll Have to Book ASAP
Shoppers Can Comfortably Stand for '10 Hours' in Amazon's Best-Selling $22 Platform Sandals Tout
Shoppers Can Comfortably Wear Amazon's Best-selling Platform Sandals for 10+ Hours — and They’re 69% Off
Travelers head toward their gates after passing through a TSA security checkpoint at Denver International Airport
These Airports Will Let Passengers Reserve a Spot in the Security Line Ahead of Time
A boardwalk leading to Likuliku Lagoon Resort on Malolo Island in Mamanucas, Fiji
Score 40% Off Flights to Fiji, Australia, and More — but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Frontier Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport
Frontier Just Launched a $299 Unlimited Flight Pass for Fall and Winter Trips — but It Won't Be This Price for Long
Suitcase on luggage carousel
How to Get Your Luggage to Arrive First at Baggage Claim
A smartphone with the Atly app and maps opened over a map of NYC
This App Will Help You Find the Trendiest Places to Eat and Hang Out in Any Destination
Anti-theft Purse One-of Tout
We Found the Perfect Crossbody to Keep Your Valuables Safe While Traveling — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Best Post MDW Amazon Deals Tout
Amazon's Memorial Day Sale Just Won't Quit — Score Up to 61% Off Our 13 Favorite Travel Deals
TK Most Comfortable One-Piece Swimsuits Under $50 at Amazon tout
The 12 Most Comfortable One-piece Swimsuits for Summer, Each $40 or Less at Amazon
A Spirit Airlines plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
Spirit's Latest Sale Has $34 Flights to Miami, Myrtle Beach, and More — but You Have to Book ASAP
A plane waiting at the departure gate on a blue sky sunny day
This Club Helps You Find Flights Up to 90% Off From Your Home Airport
MDW Sheet Deal Tout
These Ultra-soft, 'Icy Cold' Cooling Sheets From Amazon Will Save You This Summer — and They’re 53% Off Now
Best-selling Hiking Shoe Tout
These Ultra-supportive Hiking Shoes Are Comfortable Straight Out of the Box — and They’re 49% Off Now