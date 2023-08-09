This T+L Editor-loved Luggage Brand Is Having a Major (and Rare) Summer Sale — Here’s What to Shop

Avid travelers know how important a durable, spacious suitcase is not only to improve the ease of packing, but also to provide peace of mind that your items are protected throughout your vacation. The only issue? Investing in luggage, while worthwhile, can be expensive. Thankfully, the Travel + Leisure editor-loved brand Monos is here to help you revamp your suitcase selection ahead of any end-of-summer trips you have planned with their seasonal Golden Hour sale. Right now, you can score an additional 10 percent off all items sitewide — even bags that are already on sale.

From carry-on suitcases to roomy checked bags, Monos is offering up to 25 percent off their top-rated luggage pieces. Take, for example, the award-winning Carry-on Bag, which is currently on sale for just $230 and provides ample space for any trip you have on the horizon without splurging on checked bag fees. Even travel accessories have been discounted across the site, and a four-pack of Compressible Packing Cubes which pack down by an impressive 60 percent have been slashed to $81 to optimize your precious space.

Rather than cutting corners on a suitcase that will fall apart during your first few uses and some rough handling, this sale is the perfect opportunity to select a bag that will accompany you throughout years of travel, saving money over time. Below, we rounded up to 10 must-have items from Monos’ Golden Hour Sale — but don’t want too long because the discounts only last until August 14.

Monos Carry-on

Monos

Your ideal carry-on will not only provide enough space to pack your dream wardrobe without cutting corners, but it should also protect your valuables while you’re on the go. With a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on the brand’s site, it’s safe to say that this Monos suitcase (which happens to be the brand’s most popular style) checks both of those boxes and more. Perfect for trips from two to five days in length, this carry-on measures in at 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, so there’s plenty of space for all your clothes while still fitting easily in the airplane’s overhead bin. This spacious and secure suitcase also features four multi-directional spinner wheels for smooth navigation through the airport and along uneven terrain, and even boasts a TSA-friendly lock mounted directly on the side of the bag for an extra level of security. An added bonus? This sleek suitcase even comes in 12 eye-catching matte and glossy colors that ensure you’ll never lose track of your suitcase again.

Monos Carry-on Plus

Monos

If you’re still set on traveling without a checked bag but are looking for a slightly roomier carry-on, this durable suitcase is the perfect selection for you. The bag measures in at 23 inches by 15 inches by 9.5 inches which will fit in the overhead bins of most major US airlines, and has even earned a stellar 4.9-star rating from happy travelers. This bag features all the major highlights of its larger counterparts while still avoiding checked bag fees, and it even nests inside of the check-in sized suitcases for seamless storage when it's not in use.

Monos Carry-on Pro

Monos

The Carry-on Pro slightly departs from the formula of its predecessors as it’s designed with a built-in front compartment on top of the primary compartment, which is ideal for the storage of your laptop as well as any other travel must-haves that you’ll want easy access to. The bag sits at 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches and is designed to fit in the overhead bin of nearly any airplane — both international and domestic. Not to mention it still boasts the dent-resistant polycarbonate shell, as well as the near-silent multi-directional spinner wheels and two built-in compression straps at the interior of the bag to keep your items folded and organized while you fly.

Monos Carry-on Pro Plus

Monos

Need a little extra space in your suitcase but still want that front pocket for your laptop? Look no further than the Carry-on Pro Plus, which is designed to fit in the overhead bins of most major US airlines while providing the additional pocket at the front, plus a little added room all around. The bag measures at 23 inches by 15 inches by 9.5 inches with the same high-quality material that is the marker of the impressive quality that Monos demonstrates with all of their bags. Plus, it weighs in at a mere 8.38 pounds for effortless travel without worrying about your suitcase being too heavy.

Monos Hybrid Carry-on Plus

Monos

Anxious travelers will rejoice in discovering the Hybrid Carry-on Plus which is uniquely fitted with two TSA-approved travel locks for double security while enjoying your adventure. This incredibly durable yet lightweight suitcase is made with a polycarbonate exterior for the same dent-proof outer of the other bags on the site, and boasts a sleek metallic finish and a zipperless aluminum that's practically unbreakable. The interior contains the same compression straps that Monos is known for, as well as two organized zipper pockets to keep your essentials in place while you’re in the air. Plus, at 23 inches by 15 inches by 9.5 inches, this bag is well-suited for the overhead bins of most major US airlines.

Monos Check-in Medium

Monos

Sizing up slightly, this 26.5 inch by 18.5 inch by 10.5 inch checked bag features many of the same highlights as the carry-on suitcase with more space; according to the brand it holds seven to 18 days’ worth of clothing. The exterior of the bag is designed with a water-resistant polycarbonate hard shell that’s made with partially recycled materials for a more sustainable approach to luggage, and the interior contains Y-shaped compression straps as well as a divider to keep your clothing neatly folded during transit. Plus, we all know that traveling can be tough on bags, but this suitcase is dent-resistant so you can rest assured that your bleongings will stay safe even as they’re thrown onto the checked bag conveyor belt.

Monos Hybrid Check-in Medium

Monos

Your checked bag can also take the same intensive security measures as your carry-on suitcase, as seen with the Hybrid Check-in Medium. This bag offers the same highly protective features as Hybrid Carry-onthe above suitcase, but measures at 26.5 inches by 18.5 inches by 10.5 inches for slightly more space that’s well-suited for trips spanning between seven and 18 days, according to the brand. Four reinforced wheels ensure your suitcase will last you for years to come without breakage — even on the most uneven cobblestone roads and roughest flights, and it comes in three luxe neutral colors for a high-end travel experience every time you hit the road.

Monos Check-in Large

Monos

For lengthier international trips up to 21 days, this large 30 inch by 21 inch by 1 -inch checked bag is the perfect choice to provide all the room you need to hold your garments during extended stays. Though spacious, this sleek bag still weighs just under 11 pounds, making it relatively lightweight while still offering essential packing room for your journey. This virtually unbreakable bag is accented with vegan leather details and a sturdy telescoping handle for a compact and stylish travel experience, and is also available in eight mainstay colors, as well as four limited edition options.

Monos Compressible Packing Cubes

Monos

Packing cubes are the ultimate hack for staying organized and optimizing the limited space in your suitcase, and this set of four compression cubes is everything you need to pack smarter not harder ahead of your next vacation. Each packing cube is designed to compress your clothing up to 60 percent, effectively allowing you to squeeze more into your suitcase. They’re even made with a durable and breathable nylon twill and reinforced mesh which will not only stand up against wear and tear, but also keep your clothing from getting musty while they’re packed away during your travels.

Monos Metro Sling Bag

Monos

A sling bag is one of the most functional personal items you could bring along during your travels, and is especially well-suited for keeping your passport and other essential documents close to your chest while you hurry through the airport. This sleek sling from Monos comes in nine bright and neutral colors with a mixture of nylon and vegan leather materials that are also water-repellent for even the most inclement weather. The interior features several spacious pockets that help you stay organized on the go, and the bag is versatile enough to be worn across your body or even as a shoulder bag depending on your personal taste. And yes, it also has a built-in keychain carabiner.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.