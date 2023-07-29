My Go-to Carry-on Luggage Fits a Week’s Worth of Clothes, and It Just Went on Sale

As a travel editor who frequently takes off for parts unknown with kids in tow, I’ve been through a lot of luggage — soft-sided, hard-sided, and everything in between. Through them all, one has definitely emerged in recent years as my ride-or-die, go-to luggage piece: the Monos Carry-on Pro Plus. And luckily for all the people in my life I’ve been raving about it to, it just went on sale for a limited time only.

Monos Carry-on Pro Plus

Monos

Since I’m often traveling as a part of a family of five, maximizing space and minimizing the risk of lost checked-in luggage is always top of mind when I start packing for a trip. The Monos Carry-on Pro Plus is slightly larger than its Carry-on counterpart, meaning I can squeeze in an extra outfit or two.

When I first received it, I was worried that it wouldn’t be allowed on some airlines has a carry-on due to its slightly larger 23-inch by 15-inch by 9.5-inch size, but I’ve flown with it both domestically and internationally on various airlines and haven’t had a single issue tossing it into the overhead bin.

One of the standout features of the Carry-on Pro Plus is the super convenient front compartment — something I’ve often missed about my older soft-sided luggage pieces. The compartment has three interior pockets, including a sleeve to fit up to a 16-inch laptop, along with three smaller zippered pockets to stash things you want to be able to easily reach like charger cables or passports.

Monos

To give an idea of its generous interior space, I was able to pack myself for a 4-day trip to Mexico City using only the Carry-on Pro Plus. A few months later, it was the only suitcase I used to pack my 5-year-old for a weeklong cruise to Alaska. This thing has also come in clutch on trips to New York City, long weekends up the coast of Central California, and so much more. I combine it with my favorite space-saving packing cubes, and I’m in business for anywhere I want to go.

The interior comes with a removable zippered “compression pad” which you can use to store flat things like socks, undergarments, or magazines, and I always use it to help squish down whatever’s being packed underneath. This also makes zipping the suitcase up much easier.

Monos

I also love that it’s made of the same aerospace polycarbonate hard shell as all of the other Monos luggage pieces, giving it the same sleek aesthetic the brand is beloved for. The TSA-approved combination lock is an extra measure for peace of mind if you decide to check-in the luggage. The Carry-on Pro Plus also comes with an anti-microbial laundry bag, two shoe bags and leather luggage tag — all of which I use each trip.

As far as storing it in between trips, I also own the Monos Check-in Large suitcase, and the Carry-on Pro Plus nests right inside, taking up no extra space on its own. The luggage is available in 12 different color options, including four limited edition shades, making it tempting to scoop up more than one at a time.

But don’t just take it from me — the Monos Carry-on Plus has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating from happy travelers who praise its great quality, with one Monos shopper saying it’s “the best suitcase I’ve ever seen.”

I think the question people most often have about Monos luggage is: is it worth it? Considering I’ve taken it on over a dozen trips and keep reaching for it over and over again, I’d say for just a bit over $300, I’ve definitely gotten my money’s worth out of my Monos Carry-on Pro Plus (especially when I factor in all the checked luggage fees I’ve avoided), and I’ll be remaining loyal to this brand for years to come.

