This Anti-aging Moisturizer Is a 5-star Hotel Spa Staple — and It's the Best Souvenir I’ve Gotten From a Trip

When you think about visiting Austin, Texas, odds are the first thing that crosses your mind is the city’s rich culinary scene (after all, it’s one of the best places for Tex-Mex and barbecue). Or, maybe its lush parks and lakes are top-of-mind — and who could forget that it's a hub for eclectic live music, among the many other gems that the city is known for.

But after a visit to the Verbena Spa in the Austin Proper Hotel — a five-star hotel that T+L named one of the best hotels in Austin — all this travel editor can think of is complete relaxation and pampering when it comes to Austin. It’s here that I was introduced to the skin-nourishing magic that is Monastery Skincare, founded by San Francisco-based esthetician Athena Hewett, who formulated the line herself using inspiration from her Greek grandmother's holistic skin care recipes.

Now, the natural skin brand has become an integral part of the Verbena Spa as it makes up the lineup for each of its facial treatments, which are administered by estheticians trained by Hewett to bring the signature Monastery Facial from California to Texas. During a facial with Hewett herself, I got to experience the healing goodness of the Attar Floral Repair Concentrate, a game-changing moisturizer that has shoppers looking and feeling like royalty after using it.

Monastery

The luxurious moisturizer is designed to restore moisture in dry and aging skin, locking in hydration with its balm-like texture. At the center of the Attar Floral Repair Concentrate is rose leaf, which is used to blanket the skin in a nourishing blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids to create a stronger and healthier complexion. It’s also responsible for the moisturizer’s lavish scent that transports you to a blossoming rose garden with every application. This ingredient also soothes the skin and is non-irritating, making it great for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin types.

Other key ingredients include rosehip seed oil, which is rich in the retinoid vitamin A. Like retinol, it’s great for promoting collagen production (which also translates to firmer skin and fewer fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots). Jasmine wax gives the Attar Floral Repair Concentrate its rich balminess while lending its antioxidant properties to help neutralize and prevent damage in the skin caused by UV-ray exposure and other environmental stressors. It also contains benzoic acid, which boasts impressive anti-bacterial benefits for the skin. And, for additional antioxidant protection and hydration, there’s hazelnut oil; it’s loaded with vitamin E and works to keep the skin barrier moisturized, strong, and healthy.

Prior to my facial, I’d never used a balm as a moisturizer, especially as someone with acne-prone skin that is always worried about clogging their pores. But, I was instantly amazed with how lightweight and non-greasy the formula was — and with how long it kept my skin hydrated. It has an immediate softening and smoothing effect and quickly absorbs into the skin, leaving you with a dewy glow and the fresh scent of roses.

Monastery

Its balm texture and elegant jarred container also makes it easy to travel with. You can use it as a skin salve to hydrate other parts of the body (think: dry lips, cracked cuticles, patchy elbows). And, I find myself using it as a solid perfume on my wrists and behind my ears so I can take the lulling smell of roses with me when I’m on the go. Similarly, fans of the brand share the same sentiment. One reviewer wrote, “I feel like I am living in the time of Cleopatra when I use this product. The gentle wafting of actual roses makes using this a dream.”

Another shopper said, "For me, this is the definition of a healing balm. It melts into the skin and does its magic. Breakouts clear up, scars fade, and it leaves my skin so soft and supple… It has done true wonders for my skin.” Chiming in, a third Monastery customer added, “Everyone tells me my skin looks young[er] and also, if they catch me right after I put it on, everyone comments on how amazing I smell."

In fact, one shopper noted that it "plumps and leaves my skin so perfectly hydrated," and another reviewer highlighted, "It’s truly multipurpose, healing, hydrating, nourishing, and makes makeup look so smooth and luminous. I can’t ever be without this glorious balm. It's worth every penny!"

A good moisturizer is hard to come by, especially one that's made with the same level of care and consideration as the Attar Floral Repair Concentrate. This all-in-one balm will take any skin care routine for any skin type to new heights, giving your complexion exactly what it's been missing so you can enjoy clearer, smoother, brighter, more hydrated, younger-looking skin.

If you're in Austin, make sure to book a facial at the Verbena Spa so you can experience the Monastery magic in action. You can also make an appointment with Hewett at the Monastery Spa in San Francisco, which is definitely on my bucket list. Keep scrolling to check out the other reviewer-loved products from the brand that will keep your skin looking firmer and more radiant.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $168.

