This Plush Bathrobe Has That ‘Luxury Hotel Feeling’ — and It’s the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift Under $100

There is nothing more luxe than a high-quality bathrobe. Even if you’re simply lounging around your house, there’s something uniquely sleek about an ultra-soft robe that can make you feel like you’re staying at a five-star hotel without ever leaving the comfort of your bedroom.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to splurge on gifts for your special someone, so turn your home into a romantic oasis with the shopper-loved Monarch Plush Lined Microfiber Bathrobe for just $98 at Amazon. The brand even supplies bathrobes to hotels such as the Omni, Marriott, and Westin, so you know you’re getting the best hotel quality with your purchase.

To buy: amazon.com, $98

This polyester robe is lined with a plush microfiber material, contributing to the feeling of enjoying a spa retreat from the comfort of your home. Two deep pockets on the front of the robe offer ample space to hold your phone as you stroll around the house, and rollover cuffs are thick and comfortable against the skin for that five-star hotel experience. Perfect for the wintertime, this plush robe is heavy and insulated for optimal warmth.

The microfiber lining also means that this robe is built to last, in tandem with the closed seams which provide a polished finish to this unisex dressing gown. Not to mention it comes in nine stunning neutral colors and sizes ranging from XS to XXL, so there’s no limit to who can enjoy the small luxury of a well-made robe.

The Monarch Plush Lined Microfiber Bathrobe has earned nearly 2,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, with one shopper sharing that it gave them a “luxury hotel feeling,” adding, “Every time I put it on, I pop open a bottle of wine and just lounge.” Another customer called it the “most luxurious robe,” raving that it “feels like you’re wearing a robe from one of the best spas.” One customer even shared that they “found this brand at a hotel years ago and made it my mission to find it,” saying that they “could wear it all day.”

If you’re on the hunt for a thoughtful gift for your significant other this Valentine’s Day, this robe is a great choice. In fact, one shopper went as far as to call it a “great gift option [that] would be a much appreciated luxury,” noting that it’s “something that [someone would] love but may not get for themselves,” and adding that it’s “just like at the spa.”

And if you’re worried about your robe lasting the test of time, shoppers confirm that this dressing gown is as durable as it looks. One customer revealed that they’ve “had this robe [for] almost three years now, and it just gets softer with every wash,” calling it “the most comfortable thing I own” and that it’s perfect for an “at-home luxury feel.”

Plush-lined and warm enough to keep you cozy all winter, the Monarch Plush Lined Microfiber Bathrobe is a no-brainer gift for your loved one (or yourself) this Valentine’s Day. Channeling the five-star hotel experience for under $100, this robe is built to last and will be with you for years to come.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $98.

