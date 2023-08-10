I Own 30+ Purses, but I Always Reach for These Functional Crossbody Bags When I Travel — Get Them at Amazon

Even as an adult, I still have strong memories of my mom forever carrying a massive bag loaded down with who knows what. She swore she needed all of that stuff, and still carries a giant bag to this day. Unlike my mom, I hate carrying big bags. And I say that as a city girl who spent 10 years living in New York and commuting between the Bronx and Manhattan for work. Yes, they’re essential, but if I can swap out a heavy tote bag for something lightweight, I’m all for it.

This became essential after I became a mom and had to carry someone else’s gear on top of mine — I’m now constantly looking for ways to lighten my load wherever possible. This is why I’ve really embraced compact crossbody bags and chic fanny packs.

When I travel, being hands-free and lightweight is a major focus for me. The second I reach my destination, I swap out my oversized transit carry-on for petite yet practical bags that can hold my essentials, go well with whatever I’m wearing, and don’t weigh me down. Unsurprisingly, as a style and travel writer, I have a lot of bags. But only a few are in my core rotation for both home and travel. More importantly, they’re affordable yet have held up really well for both international and domestic travel, as well as plenty of school drop-offs, supermarket runs, and more.

Keep reading to find out more about two of my most oft-used hands-free bags, plus some more finds under $30.

Yfgbcx Leather Crossbody Bag

Amazon

This leather crossbody bag has become my forever go-to whether I’m traveling or at home. I love that it’s small and in a classic style that works equally well for school pickups, quick errands, or when I’m on vacation. While it looks small, it’s actually quite roomy. When I travel abroad, I can easily carry my passport, wallet, mobile hotspot, phone, portable charger, compact mirror, coin purse, lip gloss, and charging cables.

The main compartment has two internal pockets, plus there’s an exterior pocket on each side. This is a genuine leather bag which adds to its durability. I like that it has a removable and adjustable wide strap with sturdy clips, so if I want to find a strap in a different style, I can easily replace it. The small size makes it easy to slip into my luggage and I’m not endlessly digging in the bottom of my bag searching for things.

Coromay Clear Crossbody Bag

Amazon

This isn’t an everyday bag, but it’s a nice switch up from my leather crossbody. If I’m hanging out with local friends, or if I decide to go out at night when on vacation, this is another fun find. I like that it’s clear with an envelope-style clutch design that features silver tone grommets for a more elevated look.

This bag has a sturdy closure thanks to the fold-over metal clasp and it can be worn as both a shoulder bag or crossbody. Despite its small footprint, it’s roomy enough for me to carry a few credit cards, my purse, mirror compact, car keys, and lip gloss. While I picked the silver tone model, there are also two gold options. Plus, it’s a total steal at just $20.

These two bags are my go-tos when I’m traveling or at home, but there are lots of other affordable hands-free bags that look perfect for both travel and everyday use.

More Compact Crossbody Bags Under $30

MyFriday Small Pocket Crossbody Purse

Amazon

Inicat Small Crossbody Sling Bag

Amazon

Gladdon Crossbody Bag

Amazon

SG Sugu Lunar Lightweight Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.