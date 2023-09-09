Zimbabwe's Most Beautiful National Park Has a New Luxury Tented Camp You Need to See

Welcome to the magical Mana Pools National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a gorgeous new safari camp.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023
Main deck pool at Molori Mashuma in Zimbabwe
Photo:

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma

Northern Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park sits along the Zambezi River and is known for its unspoiled beauty, canoe trails, and extraordinary wildlife that flock here to drink water from its natural pools. And a new camp allows travelers to fully immerse in this stunning landscape, which has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1984.

Molori Mashuma, the second property from South African company Molori Safari, opened on Aug. 15 with only six tented accommodations offering privacy, unobstructed views, and access to the wildlife-rich grasslands of Mashuma Pan.

Interior of Deluxe tent at Molori Mashuma in Zimbabwe

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma
Exterior view of premier tent at Molori Mashuma in Zimbabwe

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma

“Mana Pools represents the most unique truly African wilderness experience that I have ever come across in all my years of being in the bush," Eric Ichikowitz, co-owner of Molori Mashuma, told Travel + Leisure. "It is a game and wilderness experience unlike anything else because you are not chasing the wildlife to tick off a list, you are immersed and present in the moment, with the open landscapes, fauna and flora, and the wildlife that roam."

The spacious air-conditioned accommodations feature private decks for game viewing and relaxation as well as amenities such as soaking bathtubs, outdoor showers, and beautiful design and decor by local artists. Two two-bedroom family tents with private plunge pools are also available.  

Main lodge deck lounge at Molori Mashuma in Zimbabwe

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma
Deluxe Tent dining on deck with water view at Molori Mashuma in Zimbabwe

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma

Molori Mashuma’s main lodge boasts a 5,457-square-foot deck with several lounge and dining areas, a pool, and a bar, perfect for enjoying the views of the lush surroundings. Visitors can also observe and photograph wildlife on guided walking safaris (there are three locations for game viewing in the area).

“Walking through the fever tree forests and watching elephants in their droves, moving through the forest and interacting with big herds of eland and zebras frolicking and playing around them, while the monkeys jump from the trees, is one of my ultimate wilderness experiences,” Ichikowitz added.

Aerial view of river and mana pools at Molori Mashuma in Zimbabwe

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma

Mana Pools National Park is home to the country’s largest crocodile and hippo population, many predators, and hundreds of bird species.

Molori Mashuma is open seasonally from the beginning of April to the end of October. Nightly rates start from $1,725. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Alpine Garden Winery in red barn with guests enjoying the outdoors
This New Hampshire Glampsite Has a Tree House, a Heated Pool, a Working Winery, and Some of the Best Foliage Views You'll Ever See
Florida, Tampa, city, City vibe, City and water, downtown Tampa, bridges, Clean city, buildings, Skyscraper, shore, Tampa bay,
This Florida City Is the Best Place to Retire in the U.S., According to a New Study
Elk in Yellowstone National Park
NPS Warns Yellowstone National Park Travelers to Beware of ‘Unpredictable’ Elk
Rendering of outdoor pool at Grasmere House, the Soho House in Rhinebeck
New York's Hudson Valley Is Getting a Countryside Soho House — on a Gorgeous 250-acre Farm
One-Off: Seasonal Outdoor Tent Tout
This Under-$100 Waterproof Camping Tent Assembles in 'Just 15 Minutes' and Won't Let a Drop of Water In
Exterior of a Restored Train Carriage Room at The Hotel Chalet
This Gorgeous Tennessee Hotel Now Has Rooms in Restored 1920s Train Carriages — See Inside
A portrait of an indigenous person of Panama near Darian National Park in a floral head crown
Visit a Remote National Park, Learn Tribal Traditions in the Rainforest, and Swim Under a Waterfall on This Central America Cruise
Several hot air balloons preparing to launch at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
This Fall Train Trip Will Take You to 2 National Parks Across the U.S. — and the Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Festival
The Grand Hall on board the Disney Treasure ship
The New Disney Treasure Cruise Ship Will Have a 'Coco'-themed Restaurant, Lounges Inspired by Theme Park Rides, and More
LDW Roundup: Best Fall Camping and Hiking Deals at Amazon Tout
Amazon's Massive Labor Day Sale Might Break Records — Shop the Best Hiking and Camping Deals Starting at $7
The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel pool at dusk
This New Lakefront Resort in India Is Absolutely Breathtaking — With a Floating Restaurant, Plunge-pool Villas, and a One-bedroom Houseboat
Guest suite bed room with fireplace, dark color interiors and contemporary art
You Can Explore One of the Best Food Cities in the U.S. Like a Local at This New Boutique Hotel
A person takes a dip in the hot springs at Castle Hot Springs in Arizona
One of T+L Readers' Favorite Resorts in the U.S. Now Has Wellness Retreats Timed Around the Solar Calendar
View from the Lost Palm rooftop at The Manchester hotel
The 'Horse Capital of the World' Is an Underrated American City With Beautiful Nature Trails, Craft Beer and Bourbon, and a New Luxury Hotel
Aerial view of cabins at The Lodge at Schroon Lake
This Lakefront Resort in New York's Adirondacks Has a Private Beach, Cozy Chalets, and Epic Fall Foliage Views
Entrance sign to Joshua Tree National Park
Joshua Tree Partially Reopens Following Tropical Storm Hilary — What to Know