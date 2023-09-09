Zimbabwe's Most Beautiful National Park Has a New Luxury Tented Camp You Need to See

Northern Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park sits along the Zambezi River and is known for its unspoiled beauty, canoe trails, and extraordinary wildlife that flock here to drink water from its natural pools. And a new camp allows travelers to fully immerse in this stunning landscape, which has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1984.

Molori Mashuma, the second property from South African company Molori Safari, opened on Aug. 15 with only six tented accommodations offering privacy, unobstructed views, and access to the wildlife-rich grasslands of Mashuma Pan.

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma

“Mana Pools represents the most unique truly African wilderness experience that I have ever come across in all my years of being in the bush," Eric Ichikowitz, co-owner of Molori Mashuma, told Travel + Leisure. "It is a game and wilderness experience unlike anything else because you are not chasing the wildlife to tick off a list, you are immersed and present in the moment, with the open landscapes, fauna and flora, and the wildlife that roam."

The spacious air-conditioned accommodations feature private decks for game viewing and relaxation as well as amenities such as soaking bathtubs, outdoor showers, and beautiful design and decor by local artists. Two two-bedroom family tents with private plunge pools are also available.

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma

Molori Mashuma’s main lodge boasts a 5,457-square-foot deck with several lounge and dining areas, a pool, and a bar, perfect for enjoying the views of the lush surroundings. Visitors can also observe and photograph wildlife on guided walking safaris (there are three locations for game viewing in the area).

“Walking through the fever tree forests and watching elephants in their droves, moving through the forest and interacting with big herds of eland and zebras frolicking and playing around them, while the monkeys jump from the trees, is one of my ultimate wilderness experiences,” Ichikowitz added.

Courtesy of Molori Mashuma

Mana Pools National Park is home to the country’s largest crocodile and hippo population, many predators, and hundreds of bird species.

Molori Mashuma is open seasonally from the beginning of April to the end of October. Nightly rates start from $1,725.