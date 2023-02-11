Amazon’s No. 1 Ski Jacket Keeps Shoppers Warm in 10-degree Weather — and It’s Only $40 Right Now

"This jacket has been the best jacket I have ever worn."

By Emily Belfiore
Published on February 11, 2023 07:00AM EST

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

A quality winter coat is the ultimate cold-weather travel accessory, but as shoppers know, they can oftentimes come with a steep price tag — particularly when it comes to jackets you’ll want to wear on the slopes. Instead of breaking the bank on a name-brand coat, Amazon customers have discovered a pretty impressive dupe in the Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket, which just went on sale. 

Right now, you can get the best-selling men's coat for up to 56 percent off — yup, it’s more than half off. With this incredible discount, the Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket’s price tag drops down to a budget-friendly $40. Between this deal and its 16,300-plus five-star ratings, you won’t regret adding it to your winter travel wardrobe. 

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $90) 

With its 100 percent polyester shell and professional-level water-resistant coating, the Moerdeng Ski Jacket's durable construction keeps you warm and protected on any terrain, and shields you from the dreadfully cold slush from the slopes. But outside of skiing, snowboarding, and other snow sports, you'll find that the winter coat also comes in handy when inclement weather disrupts your travel plans. It's also designed to resist high winds — another perk! 

For added protection, the Moerdeng Ski Jacket is hooded and features a soft, insulated fleece lining for extra warmth. You can easily detach the hood if you don't need it. Adjustable cuffs create a customizable fit, ensuring optimal comfort. Its zippered construction offers a secure feeling fit while preventing water and wind from getting in, and it allows its collar to fall right below your jaw to keep you toasty. 

Plus, there are multiple zippered pockets throughout the jacket. You'll find one waterproof compartment — which is a good spot for smartphones, headphones, and other valuables — plus a discreet internal pocket for other essentials, and two side pockets. 

Shoppers have their choice of 10 colors when it comes to the Moerdeng Ski Jacket. Options include versatile neutrals like army green, black, gray, and navy, as well as eye-catching hues like neon green and red. You can also get the Amazon winter coat in a black-and-white camouflage print. Sizes range from S to 2XL. 

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $90) 

As we mentioned before, the Moerdeng Ski Jacket has earned thousands of glowing reviews from shoppers. One Amazon customer wrote, "These winter coats are worth three times what they are being sold for." Another reviewer added, "This jacket has been the best jacket I have ever worn. I did not feel the cold going to my chest nor anywhere on my torso area [in] 10-degree Fahrenheit weather." They also said, "It was windy as well, and I did not feel any of it." 

Chiming in, a third reviewer shared, "From a frequent skier, and a frequent visitor to northern states during the winter months, I can assure you that this is one of the best coats on the market." Continuing their review, the shopper highlighted, "No more worrying that the snow will stain and sink in your old coat, it will just slip right off with this coat. From the inside, the quality fur keeps your inner core nice and warm." 

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $90)  

And, a final shopper was happy to report that the Moerdeng Ski Jacket "kept me warm and dry the entire time" during a trip to Lake Tahoe, where their resort was "at 10,100 feet with easy 40-mile-per-hour winds, and the temperature was in the teens." They also called it "a no-doubt rock-solid jacket and the price was just what I was looking for." 

Don't let the cold ruin your next trip. Grab the Moerdeng Ski Jacket at Amazon while you can still get one for more than half off. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $40. 

