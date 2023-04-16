Travelers Swear by These Water-resistant Joggers With Plenty of Pockets — and They’re Only $34

Spring hiking season is in full swing. And, you can take the longer days, greener scenery, and warmer temperatures as invitations to start retiring your bulky, fleece-lined winter gear. Of course, you’ll have to replace those items with weather appropriate picks, and Amazon shoppers say the Mocoly Hiking Pants need to be in everyone’s activewear closet. The best news? They’re up to 51 percent off right now.

Marked down to $34, the popular cargo pants make the perfect spring trail companion with their lightweight construction, which features a soft, breathable, and stretchy blend of polyester and elastane. The Mocoly Hiking Pants also boast impressive water-resistant and sweat-wicking abilities, delivering long-lasting comfort for those who like to spend the majority of the day exploring new terrains.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $70)

This fabric also gives the cargo hiking pants their cool-to-the-touch feel, which you'll be thankful for on sweaty treks in the hot sun come summertime.Throw in their elasticized waistband and UPF 50+ sun protection, and you've got yourself a reliable pair of hiking pants that give you free range of motion to duck, squat, bend, lunge, jump, and run along your favorite trail.

What's more, the Mocoly Hiking Pants are designed with thoughtful features that enhance their functionality and performance. For starters, they have drawstring closures at the ankles, so you can protect your skin from sharp objects, bugs, and more. They also have four total pockets along the front, sides, and back , ensuring that there's a spot for your smartphone, headphones, keys, granola bar, and more.

Even when you're not hiking, you'll probably find yourself reaching for the Mocoly Hiking Pants when you're in need of a cozy pair of bottoms (whether it be for running errands, lounging around, or catching a flight). They have a sleek look to them that makes you feel put-together when wearing them; consider them a cooler and more stylish alternative to your go-to sweatpants. And, since they're available in 11 different colors, you can easily pair them with your favorite tees, tanks, sweaters, and jackets. Sizes range from XS to 3XL.

Not only are they incredibly comfy, but the Mocoly Hiking Pants are also massively popular; they've racked up nearly 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer wrote, "These pants are fashionable, lightweight, and durable. They are great for hiking, touring or lounging. They are fashionable and can be used for sport or play." A second shopper added, "They are my favorite of the brands I have tried so far. I have them in several colors and love to travel with them."

Similarly, another traveler shared, "They're easy to pack because they're so lightweight, but they're durable enough to hike through the brush and not easily tear." Chiming in, a customer said, "I've worn these when it's sizzling hot, and appreciate the sun protection. They're roomy, but flattering. The zippered pockets are fairly deep and I use the vertical ones for my phone and essentials."

Vouching for their construction, another shopper raved, "I bought these to hike the Inca trail to Machu Picchu. They were so lightweight and comfy." And, a buyer that followed their review added, "I have hiked, repelled down through a canyon, and zip lined in these. They are so comfortable and water repels right off of them." In fact, a final reviewer, who sported the capri version of the quick-drying pants on a Disney vacation, called the fabric "stellar," noting that they're "vacation ready."

Based on these reviews, it sounds like you're going to want the Mocoly Hiking Pants on deck this spring and summer. Grab a pair of the popular cargo hiking pants while they're up to 51 percent off at Amazon.

