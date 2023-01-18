These Stylish, Wide-leg Dress Pants Are Just As Comfy As Leggings — and Nearly 70% Off Right Now

If there’s one person who has mastered the art of the travel outfit, it’s Meghan Markle. Regardless of her destination, the Duchess of Sussex always touches down looking effortlessly elegant and stylish — even when she’s simply wearing sneakers and jeans. When it comes to her closet staples, we’ve noticed that Markle is a fan of a dressy wide-leg pant, which elevates any look with its billowing hem and menswear-inspired tapered silhouette.

If you’ve been itching to hop on the trend, we’ve got just the pair for you: the Shiloh Pants from M.M.LaFleur. Currently marked down nearly 70 percent, the stylish women’s pants dress up your favorite blouses, outwear, and footwear with their elegant flared look, and according to shoppers, they’re just as comfy as leggings and yoga pants.

To buy: mmlafleur.com, $70 (originally $225)

The M.M.LaFleur Shiloh Pants are made with a cozy ponte fabric, which is wrinkle-resistant and designed to feel like a second skin with its soft, high-stretch construction. Perfect for everything from catching flights to taking meetings, their tailored fit hugs your curves and gives the illusion of dress pants, helping you stay comfy while still looking and feeling put-together — a "dream combo," as one reviewer described it.

What's more, they feature a mid-rise waistband that folds over the same way your go-to yoga pants do. The thick band flatters any figure while boosting their supportiveness, so you can move freely without worrying about them rolling down.

Shoppers have their choice of three versatile colors: classic black, elegant beige, and trendy deep sea, which is a wintery emerald green hue. Sizes range from 0 Petite to 18. The M.M.LaFleur Shiloh Pants have a 27-inch inseam, which will make them cropped on wearers 5-foot, 5-inches and taller.

"This is a great investment for anyone's work wardrobe," one M.M.LaFleur shopper shared, dubbing the Shiloh Pants as the "best pants that I now own." They also mentioned that "the high waist gives an overall smooth effect." Another reviewer wrote, "These provide a professional, polished look with comfort," adding, "The fabric is a bit heavier, but it helps keep the shape to stay put and not stretch out as much by the end of the day."

Chiming in, a third customer raved, "It’s like wearing yoga pants that look like stylish dress pants. The shape of the pants is so flattering as they flare a little bit below the knee." After praising their comfort, another buyer showcased how seamlessly they fit into their everyday wardrobe: "Business lunch and meetings: check; curl up on the sofa later that day: check. I don't want to take them off! And, they launder beautifully." Similarly, a final shopper called the "The perfect day-in-to-day-out pair of pants" in their review.

We doubt you'll be able to find a pair of slacks more comfier than the Shiloh Pants — especially at a price like this. Grab them while they're nearly 70 percent off at M.M.LaFleur so you can channel your inner Meghan Markle on your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price was $70.

