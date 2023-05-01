These ‘Super Comfortable,’ Stretchy Travel Pants Are ‘Wrinkle-free’ — and $105 Off

Even if I am traveling to the Caribbean in the summer months, my travel-day outfit always includes pants. This is partly to stay warm in-flight but mostly, I just feel more comfortable. Not to mention the shuffling, reaching, bending, and on unlucky days, running that comes with making it from one place to another. 

The problem with my pants-only motto is finding the right ones that aren’t just comfortable but versatile enough to dress up for dinner if I encounter a cool evening during the trip. During my virtual browsing for the next best pair, I came across M.M. LaFleur’s sale page where I landed on the perfect stretchy pants that also look professional — the Robin Pant Light Scuba. And right now, they’re a whopping $105 off. 

The Robin Pant - Light Scuba

M.M. LaFleur

To buy: mmlafleur.com, $160 (originally $265)

The Robin Pant Light Scuba features a pull-on waistband for ultimate comfort and convenience. Despite being lightweight, the scuba material, which is a mix of polyamide and elastane, is something one shopper said feels “very high quality.”  The mid-rise, straight leg, tailored fit falls above the ankle for a cropped look that makes these an ideal, warmer-weather travel staple. A seam runs down the front of each leg, adding some sophisticated detail for those who may be going from the plane to a meeting. For those who like a light load when exploring, a discreet credit card pocket makes it easy to pop in and out of cafes and markets. Just throw the pants in the washing machine when you get home and they’ll be ready for your next trip.

One traveler wrote that they got “so many compliments” on international trips while wearing these, and will be “buying more.” A separate shopper shared that they’re “super comfortable” and “wrinkle-free” — a bonus for any traveler.

Right now, the M.M. LaFleur Robin Pants are on sale in haze and forest colors for $160. But click that check out button quickly because the website says this particular style is soon retiring. 

The Robin Pant - Light Scuba

M.M. LaFleur

To buy: mmlafleur.com, $160 (originally $265)

