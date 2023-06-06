We're Amazed by This Wrinkle-resistant Dress's Clever Hidden Feature — and It’s Up to 40% Off

Hint: It keeps bra straps out of sight.

Published on June 6, 2023 06:00AM EDT

This Wrinkle-resistant Dress Is 'Practical for Travel' and Has the Most Useful Hidden Feature tout
When it comes time to pack a bag for an upcoming trip — especially when you’re bringing a carry-on and won’t have an overabundance of extra cargo space — finding foolproof, wrinkle-free outfit options is a must. Chances are, you won’t be fitting a steamer in your luggage.

Dresses tend to need the most TLC after they sit in a suitcase on a several-hour-long flight and often end up requiring thorough steaming or ironing. Thankfully, M.M. LaFleur’s Cassandra Dress is wrinkle-resistant and has perhaps one of the coolest features we’ve ever seen — hidden bra strap holders to keep them out of sight and also from falling off your shoulders. This is a major game changer for bra-wearers everywhere.

M.M Lafleur The Cassandra Dress - OrigamiTech

M.M Lafleur

To buy: mmlafleur.com, $255 (originally $425)  

The sleeveless, tailored silhouette features a V-neckline and midi hem that hits just below the knee and has handy pockets for keeping your phone and wallet close by. The back of the dress has elastic built in that creates a more cinched look at the waist. It’s available in sizes 00 through 18 and comes in three colors: olive, blood orange, and blush, which is currently 40 percent off at just $255. And what’s more, the dress can also be worn as a vest when unbuttoned and layered over another dress in your closet or a simple top and stylish pants. Although structured, the fabric is lightweight and machine-washable. 

M.M Lafleur The Cassandra Dress - OrigamiTech

M.M Lafleur

To buy: mmlafleur.com, $425 

One shopper described the dress as “unique and elegant yet casual enough for just about everything,” while another mentioned, “I love that it is machine-washable and doesn’t wrinkle. [It’s] very practical for travel.” One person even said they’ve enjoyed styling it as a vest, noting, “ [I’m a] big fan of layering [it] open over a black tank and pants for a sleeveless trench kind of look.”

Before heading on your next getaway, be sure to check out the Cassandra Dress and keep scrolling for other wrinkle-resistant styles by M.M. LaFleur to pack for future trips. 

M.M Lafleur The Cassandra Dress - OrigamiTech

M.M Lafleur

To buy: mmlafleur.com, $425 

M.M. Lafleur The Maaza Dress

M.M. Lafleur

To buy: mmlafleur.com, $225  

M.M. Lafleur The Delaney Jogger

M.M. Lafleur

To buy: mmlafleur.com, $135

M.M. Lafleur The Nia Jacket

M.M. Lafleur

To buy: mmlafleur.com, $325

At the time of publishing, the price started at $255. 

