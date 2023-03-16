These In-between Season Sweaters Will Keep You Comfy From the Airport to Dinner, and They're on Sale

Now that we’re between seasons and looking ahead to spring travel plans, it’s time to put away the bulky winter tops, and make room for lightweight sweaters that easily bridge the gap between winter and spring. And while you’re planning your vacation outfits to go with a pair of spring-colored sneakers, consider adding a sweater (or two) to your packing list from a brand that bases its designs on your lifestyle needs from being an on-the-go working professional to lounging at your vacation destination.

M.M. LaFleur is a sustainable luxury brand that elevates casual styles while keeping them practical in terms of stretch and comfort. I was excited when the brand sent me two of its best-selling jardigans (think: a jacket and a cardigan combined), and was ready to put them to the test as someone who’s constantly on the move as a mom and full-time working professional.

When I first held the Merritt Jardigan, I felt the soft, luxe quality and moderate weight of the viscose-nylon-spandex fabric and loved that it didn’t feel too thick. As soon as I put it on, I noticed the slightly relaxed, blazer-like collar and sharp-structured shoulders (which comes with removable shoulder pads). It also has a sash made from the same sweater-like material. It comes in eight versatile colors in sizes XS-XXL.

I first went casual and wore the jardigan open with leggings and a long sleeve for breakfast. Later, I styled it with skinny jeans and a bodysuit with the sash tied for a more defined waist, and not once did I ever feel like I was overheating throughout the night. I’ve kept it folded in my closet and even in my car, where it takes up minimal space. Its simple yet eye-catching design is one that I’ll wear on repeat — at least until I grab it in more colors like ivory and latte for spring.

I’m not the only one who has been bringing this jardigan everywhere. One shopper said it’s their “favorite for travel,” and appreciates that the sweater requires minimal care during their trips. A second who wears it for their flights shared that it has a “wonderful weight” for in-between seasons while a third person plans to have the sweater for the long run and called it a “classic piece that will not go out of style.”

The Woolf Jardigan is just as satisfyingly soft to wear as the Merritt and follows the same jacket-cardigan hybrid design, but has a shorter length and no collar. I wore it with a tank top and high-waist jeans to grab a coffee, and then over a thin-strapped mid-length dress for dinner. My favorite part about the jardigan is that, like the Merritt, it’s stretchy but still maintains its sharp, tailored shape. And I appreciate the fact that the sweater kept me warm without sweating or feeling bulky, so it will definitely be a staple for the sunny days and chilly evenings for spring, or to pack for any upcoming trips. It also comes in sizes XS-XXL in 10 colors.

It was no surprise to see that shoppers love this style for travel, too. One person who wears the Woolf Jardigan often mentioned that it’s also “perfect for travel” while another described it as “so comfy.” A third shopper called it “fantastic” for being easy to pack, and that it “instantly” makes an outfit look put together. A fourth who likes to layer their jardigan with a tank top said it has a “flattering fit.”

Head to M.M. LaFleur before your next trip to grab the Woolf Jardigan and the Merritt Jardigan at a discount with code MMLAFLEUR20, and be sure to check out the rest of the brand’s best-selling styles to get your wardrobe ready for spring.

