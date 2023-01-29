Travelers Say This Best-selling Neck Pillow Is a ‘Game Changer’ for Sleeping on Planes — and It’s Only $22

This year we’re all about prioritizing comfort during our travels, and that begins and ends at the airport. Overnight or lengthy flights can hardly be described as the epitome of relaxation, but there are tools you can implement to improve your experience in the sky. Using a neck pillow on your flight isn’t exactly a novel idea, but the right one can make a world of difference in your travels.

If you’re in the market for a new neck pillow (along with a selection of other luxe travel products), the best-selling Mlvoc Memory Foam Neck Pillow set is currently on sale for just $22 at Amazon. Complete with a neck pillow, contoured sleep mask, earplugs, and a handy bag to carry it all, this set comes on sale just in time to level up your flight — even if you’re not in first class.

This lightweight, compressible neck pillow is made with a comfortable memory foam material that effortlessly supports your head and neck, finally making it possible to sleep during your flight. The ergonomic curvature of the pillow is uniquely designed to relieve neck pain, and you can adjust the shape of the pillow to work for your specific needs with a unique adjustable rope lock.

The memory foam on the neck pillow is covered with a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and comfortable throughout your flight, and it’s even machine washable for easy maintenance once you arrive home. Also included in this travel bundle is the ultra-comfortable contoured eye mask to block out light without putting pressure on your face while you sleep, and ear plugs that are perfect for when the baby in your row won’t stop crying.

With more than 18,500 perfect ratings at Amazon, shoppers heap endless praise upon this travel set for actually helping them sleep during their flights. One customer revealed that they used their pillow on a 15-hour flight to Hong Kong and while they “rarely can sleep on the plane” they were “able to comfortably fall asleep” during their flight. Another shopper called it a “game changer,” saying that it has “completely transformed my travel experience.” They also raved that it is “incredibly comfortable and provides just the right amount of support for my neck and head.”

Other shoppers were enamored with the contoured eye mask, with one person writing that it is “so comfortable and nice because it doesn’t press onto your eyes and doesn’t feel tight.” They also added that the neck pillow “fits perfectly no matter what position you’re in,” and “the memory foam is soft but sturdy enough to remain comfortable for hours.”

If you’re going to be traveling overnight or for hours on end, your in-flight experience needs to be as comfortable and streamlined as possible. For this, a breathable eye mask and the Mlvoc Memory Foam Neck Pillow are fit to create the luxurious environment you deserve. Get it now while it’s on sale for as little as $22, and you’ll never have to worry about losing sleep while flying again.

