Travelers Call These $40 Walking Shoes the Best Sneakers They’ve Ever Worn

Avid travelers know that one’s footwear plays the same — if not greater — role in the outcome of their trip as their luggage, which is why it’s imperative to pack shoes that are supportive and appropriate for the activities you’ll be doing. If you’re on the lookout for versatile sneakers that will support your feet through long treks and elevate your travel wardrobe with their sleek silhouettes, Amazon shoppers recommend adding the “extremely comfortable” Mishansha Walking Shoes to your cart.

These running-walking hybrid sneakers boast a flexible knit fabric that allows them to move with your feet in a supportive fashion while still creating a lightweight and breathable fit. They’re also equipped with a spongy liner to minimize friction between the shoes and your feet, helping to prevent blisters and discomfort.

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Shoppers looking for arch support will enjoy the sneakers’ cushioned insoles, which promote proper alignment from the toes down to the heels. This combined with the walking shoes’ double air cushion design boosts shock absorption to keep fatigue and pain at bay when you’re clocking in those miles on sightseeing tours, amusement park visits, moderate hikes, and runs on the hotel treadmill. The sneakers also feature a durable, non-slip rubber outsole that keeps you sturdy on a variety of surfaces with its traction pattern.

Comfort aside, Amazon customers also can’t get enough of the walking shoes for their expansive color offerings. You can choose from 30 different color combinations, including classic white, black, and gray to bold pink, red, purple, and more. Sizes range from 5.5 to 11, and there’s a size chart to help you find the perfect fit.

Since gaining popularity among shoppers, the athletic shoes have racked up more than 6,200 five-star ratings — many of which are from travelers. “I was searching for a new pair of walking shoes for a trip to Disney and for walking in my neighborhood,” one reviewer wrote. “These shoes are great — better than my Skechers. [They’re] super comfortable, [have] higher arch support, [and are the] perfect size. And, they didn’t need a breaking-in period.” As a matter of fact, they’re so comfortable that one buyer noted that “they feel like I am wearing slippers and fit like a glove.”

Further vouching for them, a shopper said, “These shoes are very comfortable and they look good too. I wore them on a day trip and my feet and legs felt fine at the end of the day.” Their review was followed by a wanderlust customer that added, “These have to be one of the best sneakers I have ever worn! I took these to Europe and I can say these will give you support for all day. I now have two pairs.”

One shopper even mentioned that they “did not expect these to measure up at all to New Balance, Nike, etc., but these definitely did.” The reviewer went on to say that they're “better quality” than their name-brand counterparts. Similarly, another buyer exclaimed, “These are the best bang for your buck!” Chiming in, a customer added, “Not even the expensive shoes I get give me the same support as these!”

Additionally, they’ve even earned stamps of approval from customers that are on their feet for prolonged periods of time at work. “I am on my feet all day, sometimes 12 hours, on cement floors,” explained one reviewer. “My feet and my hips were killing me. These shoes have changed everything. I'm not sore at all after being on my feet that long.”

Treat your feet to the comfort and support of the Mishansha Running Sneakers. Get a pair at Amazon today for just $40.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $36.

