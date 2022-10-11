These Popular Hiking Boots That Shoppers Say 'Never Hurt' Their Feet Are 41% Off — but Not for Long

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and it’s already given shoppers thousands of amazing markdowns. This is especially true for outdoor enthusiasts, as you can score up to 66 percent off on hiking, camping, and sports gear and equipment during the two-day event, which is exclusive to Prime members. After perusing the deals, we were so excited to find the Mishansha Water-Resistant Hiking Boots on sale. They have racked up nearly 7,500 glowing five-star ratings from shoppers, and they’re currently up to 41 percent off.

With this Prime Day-level discount, the popular unisex hiking boots are now priced as little as $39. The brand is behind one of Amazon’s most comfortable sneakers, and reviewers laud the Mishansha hiking boots for having equally amazing support and cushioning thanks to their removable foam footbed. Additionally, the faux-leather outdoor boots boast a durable water-resistant construction so you can have peace of mind as you walk through puddles and muddy trails, or if you get caught in an unexpected shower.

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $50)

A durable, anti-skid rubber sole with a grippy traction pattern grace the bottoms of the hiking boots, ensuring that you can confidently navigate different terrains, while also absorbing shock to minimize strain on your joints It’s also worth noting that the boots’ mid-rise silhouette offers wearers increased ankle stability and also protects their skin from sharp objects, bugs, and other unforeseen nuisances.

Shoppers have their choice of 17 colors, each featuring a different level of coziness. If you plan to wear the Mishansha Water-Resistant Hiking Boots in cold-weather, you’ll want to opt for a pair with a shearling or fur lining (just note that reviewers say that they also make excellent winter boots, if you’re a city dweller). And you should pick the mesh-lined versions, which are more breathable and lightweight, for crisp fall hikes and camping trips. Designed to be unisex, sizes range from 4-13.5 for men and 5.5-15 for women.

“These are my favorite shoes,” an Amazon customer said of the fur-lined pair, noting that they’ve been rocking them for 2.5 years and they’re “still going strong.” Chiming in, another fan of the cozy boots wrote, “I loved these boots right from the start, and they haven’t disappointed me yet! They’re warm, waterproof, and have nice traction.” Similarly, a buyer commented, “I’ve been hiking on a lot of rough granite and in the rain, recently, and these boots are holding up like troopers.”

After dubbing the fur-lined boots “very comfortable,” a shopper added, “Two weeks later, I’ve been wearing these boots every day. I love them! I even wore them to a cold and extremely rainy tailgate and football game and, although the rest of me was cold and soaking wet, my feet stayed warm and dry.”

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $54)

When reviewing the fur-lined boots, one customer said, “Even while walking in knee deep snow, [my boyfriend’s] feet stayed warm. He was able to climb rocky areas and avoid slipping on ice, as well.” And the same goes for the mesh-lined pair, according to this reviewer: “I'm very happy to say that with heavy socks, this pair kept my feet warm in the snow and ice in the Lake Placid area and its cold temperature, which was in the teens during my stay there. They fit well and are very comfortable.”

Further vouching for the mesh-lined Mishansha Water-resistant Hiking Boots, another shopper shared, “We hiked about 16 miles my first day wearing them. My feet never hurt, they were comfortable for my knee which has seen three surgeries. The grip on the bottom was awesome.”

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $65)

Regardless of which one you choose, your feet will be in good hands with the Mishansha Water-Resistant Hiking Boots. Grab a pair while they’re up to 41 percent off at Amazon during the Prime Early Access Sale. And remember, there’s still time to sign up for a Prime membership — start your free 30-day trial today so you can stay in the loop on more amazing deals.

At the time of publishing, the price was at $39.

