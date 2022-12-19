These Comfy, Nurse-approved Sneakers That Feel Like ‘Walking on Air’ Are Perfect for Travel — and 62% Off

A good airport outfit is one that supports any situation you may find yourself in, whether that means taking your shoes off for TSA checkpoints or running to your gate. So when you’re traveling (and specifically in the airport), it’s of the utmost importance that you wear shoes that are comfortable, easy to slip and off, and lightweight.

Instead of opting for a shoe with laces, Mishansha’s Walking Shoes are a well-cushioned sneaker with a sock-like fit that will carry you through your travels with ease, providing ample support and comfort to optimize your trip experience. Right now, the shoe with more than 8,100 perfect ratings at Amazon is up to 62 percent off in select colors (with price tags as low as $20), and customers can’t help but rave about its functionality and charm.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $53)

These sleek and well-cushioned sneakers are made with breathable knit uppers to allow for optimal airflow to your feet throughout the day. Sturdy rubber soles will keep you from slipping as you sprint to catch your flight or walk the slippery winter streets, and they also contain mesh insoles and arch designs to keep you feeling supported and comfortable throughout the day.

The rubber soles of these shoes are also built to improve shock absorption, with rubber suction cups attached to the bottoms to improve grip and stability. If you plan to be on your feet for long hours or struggle with daily discomfort, these are the supportive and lightweight sneakers you need to make life easier. The elastic opening at the top of the shoe makes them especially useful for travel since they're easy to slip on and off without struggling with laces.

Shoppers are obsessed with the comfort and style of these shoes with one customer raving, “These are great for traveling on a plane. Easy on and off, comfortable, and so cute.” Another shopper noted, “I love these shoes, especially when I travel,” adding that they’re “very comfortable,” and “perfect” for their needs. One other customer shared, “I feel like I’m walking on air.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $31



If you’re in need of a great shoe for air travel, one customer revealed that these have become a must, writing, “I wish I would have [gotten them] earlier, they are great for walking at the airport.” Another shopper shared that the cushioning in these slip-on shoes is ideal for all-day comfort, noting that they wear them to work long hours and they “hug your feet with comfort and ease.” In fact, one wearer reported that they are “great for 12-hour hospital shifts.”

Further, one customer even went as far as to call Mishansha’s Walking Shoes “the best” adding that they “have constant foot pain and these provide so much support.” One other shopper wrote that as a nurse, these shoes have given them both “support and comforting,” noting that they’re “the only shoe I reach for when I’m running errands or going to work.” They added, “Absolutely the best shoe I ever purchased.”

Why go through the guesswork of finding your perfect sneaker fit when the glowing reviews for these lightweight, slip-on walking shoes do the work for you? Snap up a pair of the Mishansha Walking Sneakers that are loved by travelers and nurses alike ahead of your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

