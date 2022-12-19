These Comfy, Nurse-approved Sneakers That Feel Like ‘Walking on Air’ Are Perfect for Travel — and 62% Off

Shoppers love their slip-on design and supportive cushioning for navigating airports and being on their feet all day.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mishansha Women's Walking Shoes
Photo:

Amazon

A good airport outfit is one that supports any situation you may find yourself in, whether that means taking your shoes off for TSA checkpoints or running to your gate. So when you’re traveling (and specifically in the airport), it’s of the utmost importance that you wear shoes that are comfortable, easy to slip and off, and lightweight. 

Instead of opting for a shoe with laces, Mishansha’s Walking Shoes are a well-cushioned sneaker with a sock-like fit that will carry you through your travels with ease, providing ample support and comfort to optimize your trip experience. Right now, the shoe with more than 8,100 perfect ratings at Amazon is up to 62 percent off in select colors (with price tags as low as $20), and customers can’t help but rave about its functionality and charm. 

Mishansha Women's Walking Shoes

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $53)

These sleek and well-cushioned sneakers are made with breathable knit uppers to allow for optimal airflow to your feet throughout the day. Sturdy rubber soles will keep you from slipping as you sprint to catch your flight or walk the slippery winter streets, and they also contain mesh insoles and arch designs to keep you feeling supported and comfortable throughout the day.

The rubber soles of these shoes are also built to improve shock absorption, with rubber suction cups attached to the bottoms to improve grip and stability. If you plan to be on your feet for long hours or struggle with daily discomfort, these are the supportive and lightweight sneakers you need to make life easier. The elastic opening at the top of the shoe makes them especially useful for travel since they're easy to slip on and off without struggling with laces.

Shoppers are obsessed with the comfort and style of these shoes with one customer raving, “These are great for traveling on a plane. Easy on and off, comfortable, and so cute.” Another shopper noted, “I love these shoes, especially when I travel,” adding that they’re “very comfortable,” and “perfect” for their needs. One other customer shared, “I feel like I’m walking on air.”

Mishansha Women's Walking Shoes

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $31

If you’re in need of a great shoe for air travel, one customer revealed that these have become a must, writing, “I wish I would have [gotten them] earlier, they are great for walking at the airport.” Another shopper shared that the cushioning in these slip-on shoes is ideal for all-day comfort, noting that they wear them to work long hours and they “hug your feet with comfort and ease.” In fact, one wearer reported that they are “great for 12-hour hospital shifts.”

Further, one customer even went as far as to call Mishansha’s Walking Shoes “the best” adding that they “have constant foot pain and these provide so much support.” One other shopper wrote that as a nurse, these shoes have given them both “support and comforting,” noting that they’re “the only shoe I reach for when I’m running errands or going to work.” They added, “Absolutely the best shoe I ever purchased.”

Why go through the guesswork of finding your perfect sneaker fit when the glowing reviews for these lightweight, slip-on walking shoes do the work for you? Snap up a pair of the Mishansha Walking Sneakers that are loved by travelers and nurses alike ahead of your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20. 

Shop More T+L Deals:


Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe Tout
These Comfy Adidas Sneakers Make the Perfect Travel Shoes — and They’re on Sale for $35 at Amazon
Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers
Travelers Say These Comfortable, Nurse-approved Shoes Are Perfect for All-day Walking Tours
Planone Short Rain Boots Tout
Travelers Say These Comfy Rain Boots Are Perfect for Touring Rainy and Wet Cities — and They’re 50% Off
Memory Foam Slippers
These 15 Comfy Memory Foam Slippers Are Best-sellers on Amazon — and They’re Up to 50% Off
Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
Nordstrom Shoppers Call These Compact Tory Burch Flats ‘Perfect for Traveling’ — and They’re on Sale Now
Aoliks 4 Pairs Copper Compression Socks
Shoppers Swear by these Best-selling Compression Socks That Are 'Great for Air Travel’ and on Sale
timberland boot sale Nordstrom
These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long
amazon royal loved superga deal tout
The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Always Wears Are As Little As $25 Right Now
Allbirds Women's Shoes
This Celeb-loved Brand Is Finally Having a Sale on Its Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They're Up to 40% Off
Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal tout
Shoppers Say These Celeb-loved, Cloud-like Ugg Slippers Are the Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They’re 50% Off
Merrell Hiking Shoe One-Off Deal cyber monday tout
Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Shoes for Men and Women Are Still on Sale for Up 46% Off After Cyber Monday
Ugg koolaburra
People Are Ditching Their Uggs for These Best-selling Amazon Boots — and They’re on Sale for a Few More Hours
Best Slip-on Shoes for Men in 2022
The Best Slip-on Shoes for Men in 2022
Commerce Photo Composite
The Most Comfortable Travel Shoes for Men
Best Women’s Water Shoes
The 7 Best Women’s Water Shoes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
womens arch support shoes
The 12 Best Travel Shoes With Arch Support for 2022