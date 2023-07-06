I’m a Travel Writer, and I Never Go Abroad Without This Best-selling Universal Adapter

I’m not fluent in other languages yet, but I do have my outlets down pat. As a travel writer specializing in international travel, I go through countries like my friend’s boxer puppy goes through chew toys. In fact, in the last five months I’ve been to Argentina, Antarctica, South Africa, Botswana, England, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Finland, Germany, and the Maldives.

While some people would be proud of all those stamps in their passports, I’m most proud that I haven’t left my Mingtong Universal Travel Adapter in any hotel or airport outlet. (If I was on Family Feud I’d guess that adapters are among the top 10 things travelers accidentally leave behind in hotel rooms.) I think the reason I always remember to collect mine is because it’s a travel essential I literally cannot travel without. And right now, it happens to be on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day (the huge savings event kicks off July 11-12).

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $20)

Despite only being sold at Amazon for a few months, the Mingtong Universal Travel Adapter is already a best-seller in the travel adapter category and has more than 5,700 five-star ratings. There are 195 countries in the world, and this adapter works in more than 160 of them. That’s about as universal as compact adapters get. Size-wise, it takes up about as much space as a deck of cards, and it weighs just 3.2 ounces. That’s pretty small considering it’s compatible with outlet types A, B, C, F, G, and I. I love that all of the prongs either fold in or retract when not in use.

Unlike my first travel adapter which I got two decades ago, the Mingtong Universal Travel Adapter has an LED light indicator. This is helpful because in some countries, there are switches on the outlets, and it’s hard to tell when they’re on or off. This adapter also has two built-in USB-A ports. This means I can charge my computer, Anker power bank, and FitBit Versa 4 all at the same time. For a few dollars more, you can get this adapter with one USB-A port and one USB-C port. My brother, who works in IT, recommends getting this version since most new electronics will be charging via USB-C. In terms of voltage, this adapter works with outlets that operate at 110W-220W.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $20)

Note: it’s not a converter. So, before I plug anything in abroad, especially my beloved Dyson hairdryer, I always check to see what voltage the country uses. In terms of safety, this adapter offers eight layers of protection including, but not limited to: surge protection, short-circuit protection, over-temperature protection, and over-voltage protection. I take comfort in this, since an outlet at a budget resort off the coast of Sri Lanka fried my MacBook Air a few years ago. Despite my best efforts to save money on the trip, I ended up spending an extra $1,500 on a new computer because the adapter I had at the time didn’t have built-in protection.

Travel + Leisure / Katie Jackson

In other words, at just $13 thanks to a double discount, the Mingtong Universal Travel Adapter is a wise investment. I can’t recommend it enough for international adventures, and other travelers feel the same. “This little guy rocks,” wrote one shopper who calls it their “forever travel buddy.” They continued to say, “It was so easy to use all the different options and quickly charged several items at once.” Another review titled “Saved my a** overseas” reads, “This little guy was a lifesaver. In the sketchiest electrical situations overseas, I ran everything from computers to battery chargers for my gear off it. Five-star performance.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $20)

Another satisfied shopper wrote, “I used it every day on a trip for two months and it did really well.” Of course, even if you only use this adapter for two days, it’s worth it. So what are you waiting for? Grab the Mingtong Universal Travel Adapter while it’s on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day (and remember that Prime members get two-day shipping and major perks for the sales event).

And if you’re in the market for a travel adapter that’s smaller, cheaper, bigger, etc., Amazon probably has it. Below are five other best-selling travel adaptors at Amazon, all with thousands of five-star ratings.

Other Best-selling Travel Adapters at Amazon

Ceptics UK Travel Plug Adapter

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13

Tessan New Zealand Australia Power Plug Adapter

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16

Unidapt Europe to US Plug Adapter 2-pack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $7

Vintar European Travel Plug Adapter 3-pack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22

SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter with 4 USB Ports

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

