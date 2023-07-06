I’m a Travel Writer, and I Never Go Abroad Without This Best-selling Universal Adapter

It works in more than 160 countries and can charge three devices at once.

By
Katie Jackson
Katie Jackson
Katie Jackson is a New York City-based writer who covers travel, food, and more. Her work has appeared in USA Today, The Sunday Times, Esquire, Outside, New York Post, and Travel + Leisure, among others.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PD Early One-Off Deal: Universal Travel Adapter / MINGTONG Travel Adapter Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

I’m not fluent in other languages yet, but I do have my outlets down pat. As a travel writer specializing in international travel, I go through countries like my friend’s boxer puppy goes through chew toys. In fact, in the last five months I’ve been to Argentina, Antarctica, South Africa, Botswana, England, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Finland, Germany, and the Maldives. 

While some people would be proud of all those stamps in their passports, I’m most proud that I haven’t left my Mingtong Universal Travel Adapter in any hotel or airport outlet. (If I was on Family Feud I’d guess that adapters are among the top 10 things travelers accidentally leave behind in hotel rooms.) I think the reason I always remember to collect mine is because it’s a travel essential I literally cannot travel without. And right now, it happens to be on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day (the huge savings event kicks off July 11-12).

Amazon Prime Day MINGTONG Travel Adapter

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $20) 

Despite only being sold at Amazon for a few months, the Mingtong Universal Travel Adapter is already a best-seller in the travel adapter category and has more than 5,700 five-star ratings. There are 195 countries in the world, and this adapter works in more than 160 of them. That’s about as universal as compact adapters get. Size-wise, it takes up about as much space as a deck of cards, and it weighs just 3.2 ounces. That’s pretty small considering it’s compatible with outlet types A, B, C, F, G, and I. I love that all of the prongs either fold in or retract when not in use. 

Unlike my first travel adapter which I got two decades ago, the Mingtong Universal Travel Adapter has an LED light indicator. This is helpful because in some countries, there are switches on the outlets, and it’s hard to tell when they’re on or off. This adapter also has two built-in USB-A ports. This means I can charge my computer, Anker power bank, and FitBit Versa 4 all at the same time. For a few dollars more, you can get this adapter with one USB-A port and one USB-C port. My brother, who works in IT, recommends getting this version since most new electronics will be charging via USB-C. In terms of voltage, this adapter works with outlets that operate at 110W-220W. 

Amazon MINGTONG Travel Adapter, Universal International All-in-One Worldwide Travel Adaptor

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $20)

Note: it’s not a converter. So, before I plug anything in abroad, especially my beloved Dyson hairdryer, I always check to see what voltage the country uses. In terms of safety, this adapter offers eight layers of protection including, but not limited to: surge protection, short-circuit protection, over-temperature protection, and over-voltage protection. I take comfort in this, since an outlet at a budget resort off the coast of Sri Lanka fried my MacBook Air a few years ago. Despite my best efforts to save money on the trip, I ended up spending an extra $1,500 on a new computer because the adapter I had at the time didn’t have built-in protection. 

Adapter Photo Author Image Katie Jackson

Travel + Leisure / Katie Jackson

In other words, at just $13 thanks to a double discount, the Mingtong Universal Travel Adapter is a wise investment. I can’t recommend it enough for international adventures, and other travelers feel the same. “This little guy rocks,” wrote one shopper who calls it their “forever travel buddy.” They continued to say, “It was so easy to use all the different options and quickly charged several items at once.” Another review titled “Saved my a** overseas” reads, “This little guy was a lifesaver. In the sketchiest electrical situations overseas, I ran everything from computers to battery chargers for my gear off it. Five-star performance.”

Amazon MINGTONG Universal Travel Adapter, International Plug Adapter with 2 USB Ports (1 USB C)

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $20) 

Another satisfied shopper wrote, “I used it every day on a trip for two months and it did really well.” Of course, even if you only use this adapter for two days, it’s worth it. So what are you waiting for? Grab the Mingtong Universal Travel Adapter while it’s on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day (and remember that Prime members get two-day shipping and major perks for the sales event).

And if you’re in the market for a travel adapter that’s smaller, cheaper, bigger, etc., Amazon probably has it. Below are five other best-selling travel adaptors at Amazon, all with thousands of five-star ratings. 

Other Best-selling Travel Adapters at Amazon

Ceptics UK Travel Plug Adapter

Amazon Ceptics UK Travel Plug Adapter, 2 in 1 Type G Adapter, US to UK Adapter

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13

Tessan New Zealand Australia Power Plug Adapter

Amazon TESSAN New Zealand Australia Power Plug Adapter

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16

Unidapt Europe to US Plug Adapter 2-pack

Amazon Unidapt Europe to US Plug Adapter, 2 Pack, European to USA Plug Adapter, EU to US Plug Converter

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $7

Vintar European Travel Plug Adapter 3-pack

European Travel Plug Adapter, VINTAR International Power Adaptor with 2 USB Ports

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22

SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter with 4 USB Ports

Amazon SublimeWare Power Plug Adapter (White) - 4 USB Ports Wall Charger

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Pain-Free Cloud-Like Sandals Under $50 Tout
Travelers and Nurses Swear by These 13 Pain-free, Cloud-like Sandals Under $50
PD Early One-Off Deal: Flight Attendant-Loved Product Tout
This Flight Attendant-approved Neck Pillow Keeps Travelers Comfy on '12-hour' Trips — and It’s $24
This Anti-Aging Facial Mist That Brightens My Skin Has An Unexpected Use On Clothes While Traveling, Too Tout
My Secret to Brighter Skin Is This Anti-aging Face Mist — and You’ll Never Guess What Travelers Use It For
Related Articles
Pain-Free Cloud-Like Sandals Under $50 Tout
Travelers and Nurses Swear by These 13 Pain-free, Cloud-like Sandals Under $50
PD Early One-Off Deal: Headphones/Earbuds Tout
Amazon Is Practically Giving Away These Best-selling Earbuds for Less Than $30 Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Luggage Set Deal Tout
This Traveler-loved, Designer Luggage Set Is Spacious and Durable — and It’s the Cheapest It’s Been in 30 Days
PD Early One-Off Deal: Camp owl hammock Tout
This Best-selling $30 Hammock Takes ‘One Minute’ to Set Up and Gives Campers the ‘Best Sleep’ Outdoors
PD Early One-Off Deal: Patio/Outdoor Resort-Like Furniture tout
That 5-star Resort Has Nothing on Your Backyard Thanks to This Stylish Outdoor Furniture Set — Now 39% Off
PD Early One-Off Deal: Flight Attendant-Loved Product Tout
This Flight Attendant-approved Neck Pillow Keeps Travelers Comfy on '12-hour' Trips — and It’s $24
PD Early One-Off Deal: Joggers/Comfy Pant Tout
Shoppers Say These Comfy, Lightweight $20 Yoga Pants Keep Them Cool and 'Do Not Wrinkle' During Travel
Amazon Prime Day Comfy Walking Sandals Tout
These Comfy, Podiatrist-approved Walking Sandals From the Brand Oprah Loves Are Now 53% Off
PD Early Roundup: Under-$50 Lightweight Jumpsuits Tout
12 Flowy and Flattering Jumpsuits That'll Keep You Comfortable on Your Next Summer Trip — All Under $50
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best Hiking and Camping Gear
Level Up Your Camping and Hiking Gear With 65 Early Prime Day Deals Up to 60% Off
PD Early One-Off Deal: Toiletry Bag Tout
This Roomy, Leakproof Toiletry Bag Is the ‘Perfect’ Traveling Companion — and It’s on Sale Now
PD Early One-Off Deal: Comfy Flip Flops or Sandals Tout
The Comfy, Supportive Sandals Shoppers Say They ‘Could Walk All Day in’ Are Under $25 Right Now
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best T-shirt Dresses on Sale Tout
Amazon's Top-rated T-shirt Dresses Start at Just $19 — and They're Perfect for Summer Travel
PD Early Deal Roundup: July 4th Members-Only tout
Only Prime Members Can Score 60% Off Top Travel Gear and Accessories During This Exclusive Amazon July Fourth Sale
These Comfy and 'Flattering' Vacation Styles 'Pack Beautifully' and They're All 40% Off for the Fourth of July Tout
This Brand's Huge Fourth of July Sale Includes Wrinkle-free Dresses, Shorts, Skirts, and More for 40% Off
Amazon Prime Day Writer in Paris Tout
I'm a Writer in Paris, and I Found 13 French Styles Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before Prime Day — From $14