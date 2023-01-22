I’m a Health Writer, and This Is the $12 Pill Organizer I Bring on All of My Trips

I truly believe traveling the world is healthy for the mind, body, and soul — that said, it can certainly put your immune system to the test. As both a health and travel journalist, I’m incredibly diligent about supporting my body during any adventure. Among other habits, for me, that includes packing immune-supporting supplements for every trip. 

However, I refuse to tote multiple bottles of vitamins in my carry-on — it’s a waste of space and also pretty unnecessary. Instead, I’m a huge fan of this Miamica Zippered Pill Case, which you can snag starting for just $12 at Amazon. Yes, I realize a pill case for travel may not be a novel concept, but trust me, this one isn’t your grandparents’ organizer. 

Unlike many plastic organizers that are bulky and very clearly give themselves away the second you pull them out of your bag, this little compact gem includes a faux leather, zippered enclosure. I love the sleek and discreet design, and the only hint of what lies inside is a subtle “daily dose,”which is printed in lower case script across the top.

What sets it apart from standard week-long varieties is that the plastic organizer features labeled compartments for eight days. I’ve found the extra day really comes in handy for those slightly lengthier trips. It stacks the sections (four days on the top, four days on the bottom), which helps keep the container extra compact. In fact, the entire thing measures a mere 3.5 inches by 2.75 inches by 1.25 inches and easily slips into the small pocket of my carry-on or even my purse. 

This small but mighty case is also incredibly durable — I’ve taken it with me on dozens of trips at this point, and it still looks brand new. I’m personally a fan of the simple back option, which is the best deal at just $12, but it also comes in eight other colors and styles, including baby blue, rose gold, and a sweet floral print

Don’t just take my word for it, though — nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded my favorite black case five stars, noting that it’s perfect for both travel and everyday use. One shared: ”I've come to rely on this small, portable pill organizer! I fill it once a week with the medicines I need to take daily, and it fits well in my purse.” Another shopper wrote: “It’s a perfect size for travel or your bedside table. The compartments hold several pills and capsules, and the outside zipper is very smooth to open.”

Case in point: If you’re seeking a stylish way to keep your medicine or supplements organized on a trip or at home, look no further than this Miamica gem. Shop it at Amazon starting at $12 before your next vacation.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $12. 

