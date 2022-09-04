This Popular Miami Neighborhood Is Getting Its First Hotel — With a Rooftop Pool Featuring 360-degree Views of the City

Already a popular place to visit, Miami’s most colorful neighborhood will soon become a place to stay, too.

Wynwood – known for its slew of graffiti-clad boutiques, warehouses-turned-breweries, and hip eateries — has been notably short on hotel options, given that it attracts millions of visitors annually to its Instagram-worthy confines.

Courtesy of DWMX

Courtesy of DWMX

That will change with the arrival of the first hotel to open in the creative district, Arlo Wynwood. The nine-story, 217-room hotel is receiving its final touches and slated to open by the end of October.

By all visible indications, the property pays homage and builds on the neighborhood’s artistic legacy.

Starting with its exterior, Arlo Wynwood’s north and west walls feature works by Miami-based artist Hoxxoh — known for his “spheres of life” illustrations. The eastern wall, painted by Milagros Collective’s co-founders — Felici Asteinza and Joey Fillastre — explores the history of the community through color and line arrangements. Up to its rooftop deck, guests can enjoy yoga in a space with a multi-shape, plexiglass, calm-inducing mural by Florida collage artist, Ari Robinson. There are four full-service cabanas, a bar and café, and an 80-foot pool up there, too.

Courtesy of DWMX

"The rooftop pool deck offers guests unparalleled 360-degree views of the city, perfect for catching the sunrise over Biscayne Bay and sunset at the far west end of the city," Jennifer Hiblum, general manager of Arlo Wynwood, tells Travel + Leisure. "Whether guests are drawn by the views...or privacy in one of the four cabanas, they'll...feel awestruck the moment they step onto the rooftop deck."

Courtesy of Shankar Sandri

Inside, Arlo Wynwood boasts more than 250 pieces of art from the likes of Ryan Coleman, who has created a stand-alone piece out of laser-cut acrylic mirrors, and Coruna Luna, who showcases small-format works made with local foraged items.

The property itself was designed by the Meyer Davis firm with an industrial-meets-organic-meets-modern ambience. This tone carries to guest quarters with white oak furnishings, 55-inch LED TVs, Nespresso coffee machines, and Pharmacopia bath products, among other touches.

Courtesy of Shankar Sandri

In mid-August, Arlo Wynwood announced that Bar Lab — a culinary and cocktail collective founded by Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi — has teamed up with Miami chef Brad Kilgore to lead its food and beverage program. Together, they'll manage offerings at Arlo Wynwood’s signature restaurant, cocktail-centric third floor lounge, and the rooftop deck.

Courtesy of DWMX

“The concepts Elad, Gabe, and I are developing at Arlo Wynwood will fit into Wynwood’s funky, artistic aesthetic; cool and casual yet sophisticated with quality and creativity at the core of it all,” says Kilgore.

“On the food side, we are aiming for comfort menu items that hit the nostalgia nerve — classic pastas and salads, a perfect roasted chicken, burgers, a big steak and, of course, ice cream,” adds Zvi. “The restaurant at Arlo Wynwood will be deeply rooted in nostalgia, but with a chef like Brad Kilgore in the kitchen, diners can expect some creative and innovative twists. We’re super excited for what is to come.”

Rates for Arlo Wynwood start at $239 per night, and the property is currently accepting room reservations for stays beginning Nov. 1.