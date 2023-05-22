This Busy Florida Airport Is Getting a Brand-new Private Terminal

Miami’s international airport is about to get more luxurious thanks to a brand-new private terminal that’s opening in the former Miami headquarters of Pan Am in 2025.

The new terminal will be opened and operated by PS, a travel company specializing in private luxury terminals. It will have private suites (with their own balconies) and a landscaped courtyard.

The exclusive terminal will repurpose what was once the Pan American Airways regional headquarters and will plan to revive the space in accordance with historical preservation standards.

The former Pan American Airways Regional Headquarters at Miami International Airport. Courtesy of Miami International Airport

“We look forward to welcoming PS MIA and seeing the transformation of this historic building,” said Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, in a statement. “MIA is a world-class airport, so what better location to offer these wonderful world-class services than Pan Am’s former Miami headquarters, the epicenter of the aviation industry’s golden age?"

In addition to the private suites, the PS terminal will offer excellent food, spa services, and The Salon, a high-end lounge that feels like a members-only club. Access to The Salon starts at $1,250 for an annual membership and $795 per person per use, or costs $995 per person per use with no membership.

The experience also comes with a VIP escort through TSA screening and a private ride to your plane on the tarmac. When landing in Miami, travelers will have the same experience (in reverse).

PS currently has one location in Los Angeles, but plans to open in Atlanta this summer and in Dallas next year.