This 'Godsend' Power Bank Keeps Shoppers’ Devices Fully Charged for an 'Entire Day of Travel'

It has more than 66,000 five-star ratings and just went on sale for nearly 30 percent off.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on April 1, 2023 05:30AM EDT

Miady 2-Pack Dual USB Portable Charger Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Even the most perfect trips have moments when things go awry, which means you have to be ready for the unexpected hiccups that may arise while you’re on the go. Part of being prepared means traveling with accessories like portable chargers so you can ensure that your smartphone, headphones, laptop, and other essential electronics are never low on battery. If you’re in need of a reliable option, travelers recommend the Miady Portable Charger

And, just a word to the wise, now’s actually the best time to add it to your cart. The top-rated portable charger just went on sale at Amazon, where you can get a set of two starting at $20. At that affordable price point, you can easily grab multiple to keep in your go-to travel bags, or to gift to your travel companions. 

Miady 2-Pack Dual USB Portable Charger

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 for set of two (originally $28) 

Part of what makes the Miady Portable Charger a "must-buy for travelers," as one Amazon shopper declared, is its versatility. It's equipped with two USB ports, meaning that it can support and charge up to two devices at once. According to the brand, the power bank's 10,000 mAh battery, which one reviewer said "holds a charge forever," is specially designed to equally distribute power to the connected devices, so you can expect an efficient refuel. (Unfortunately, the set doesn't come with a lightning charging cable, but luckily, you can grab one of those at Amazon, too). 

In addition to its multitasking capabilities, shoppers love the Miady Portable Charger for its thoughtful safety features. Even with its fast-charging power, the popular travel accessory is designed to not overheat, oversurge, or overcharge. And, you'll also have peace of mind charging your devices knowing that it has short-circuit protection as well. 

 What's more, the Miady Portable Charger boasts an impressively portable and lightweight frame, which it achieves without compromising on durability. Its travel-friendly silhouette measures 11 inches by 5.3 inches by 1.3 inches so it can easily fit in your carry-on, backpack, purse, or go-to travel bag without taking up space or feeling bulky. It also weighs less than 1 pound so it won’t compete with your other travel essentials or contribute to your bag being overweight. 

Miady 2-Pack Dual USB Portable Charger

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25 for set of two (originally $32) 

So, that explains why the Miady Portable Charger has upwards of 66,600 five-star ratings from shoppers. One traveler wrote, "This was absolutely the best power bank I have ever used… it holds so much power." Similarly, another reviewer raved, "I was surprised how long the battery lasted and how many times it charged my phone without needing a recharge itself." 

Vouching for their longevity, a third customer shared, "I have had these for almost two years and they are excellent. I can not touch them for months and it doesn't matter — they stay charged and are ready to charge my device, no problem." They also added, "I have had no issues with them getting hot [or] warm, and I keep one in each of my cars at all times for emergencies." 

Chiming in, another adventurer was happy to report, "I had an entire day of travel and my phone didn’t even get close to dead. You can charge anything with these and they recharge so quickly." Following their review, a shopper said that they "used these when traveling through Europe and I wouldn’t have picked any others… They are so easy to throw in a carry-on or even a fanny pack." 

Miady 2-Pack Dual USB Portable Charger

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 for set of two (originally $35)  

And, even if you're not headed on a trip, this reviewer assures that you won't regret having the Miady Portable Charger handy: "I live in Cape Coral, Florida and we got hit with Hurricane Ian and lost power. The power has been out for six days and we’ve been charging up using our cars' battery…What a godsend; we would be lost without them." 

Trust us, the Miady Portable Charger is going to be your most reliable travel buddy. Grab the popular portable charger at Amazon while you can get a two-pack starting at $20. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20. 

These Podiatrist- and Athlete-approved Sneakers Are the Only Ones I take on Trips
My Go-to Stylish Sneakers Double As Legitimate Running Shoes — and They’re Marathoner-approved
TK Items Never to Pack, According to Travel Writers and Flight Attendants â and What to Bring Instead TOUT
Flight Attendants Spill Their Secrets: 14 Things You Should Never Bring on a Plane, and What to Pack Instead
MUSSHOE Flat Shoes Women Comfortable Slip on Women's Flats Tout
Flight Attendants Say These $23 Ballet Flats Are Perfect for Long Hours on Your Feet
