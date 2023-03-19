Shoppers Are Calling This Roomy Crossbody 'Perfect for Vacation' — and It's Under $30

The purse you bring with you during your travels needs to be so much more than just stylish. If a bag is to earn a spot in your vacation lineup it should be spacious, durable, and comforable to wear (even while packed to the brim.) Of course, there are other factors that give a bag bonus points for use on active vacations in particular — like being waterproof.

If you’re in the market for a functional yet sleek bag to hold all of your travel needs and even a little bit more, the Mhcnll Water-resistant Crossbody Bag is now on sale at Amazon for as little as $26 in select colors. With enough space to hold even a water bottle, this must-have bag is here to help you experience the joys of hands-free travel.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $49)

This spacious 11.5-inch by 4.8-inch by 12-inch crossbody purse is made with a waterproof nylon shell that even features an RFID-blocking pocket that prevents identity theft, making it perfect for storing credit cards while you’re out running errands or traveling light without a wallet. Lightweight yet durable, the classic sling-bag style boasts two sizable front pockets, one side pocket that’s well-suited to hold a mid-sized water bottle, and a final pocket on the bag for your other essentials.

The inside of the bag also boasts one zippered side pocket and two open pockets, making it excellent for staying organized with your passport, phone, and keys. Plus, a padded, adjustable shoulder strap eliminates the discomfort that a heavy shoulder bag may cause, and can even be worn as a crossbody for maximum security while you’re bustling through the airport or a new city. Coming in nine neutral colors, this stylish bag is well-suited for any busy traveler's wardrobe.

One shopper raved that this purse was “perfect for [a] hiking vacation with family,” explaining that while it’s flat it still “holds a lot.” Another customer agreed, adding that it was both “perfect for vacation and every day.” They even noted that it “can hold everything, including a water bottle.” If you do tend to travel often, shoppers confirm that it’s great for “daily tours and excursions,” sharing that their large Camelbak water bottle even “fit in the side pocket.” Plus, it’s “water-repellent” which “helped protect my phone and other items in the bag.”

Keeping track of your belongings in a bigger bag can be difficult, but one shopper revealed that “the pocket options are perfect for organizing and separating items during travel,” adding that it’s “lightweight to carry” and “super functional and cute, too.” In fact, one customer who took a trip to the Galapagos shared that it “couldn’t have been more perfect had it been made to order,” and was the “perfect size” for sunglasses, sunscreen, and even a “good sized water bottle.”

Proving that your bag can be functional, spacious, and simultaneously stylish, the Mhcnll Water-resistant Crossbody Bag has solidified its spot as the lightweight purse you’ve been looking for to accompany you on your travels. With ample pocket space to keep your items organized and a cushioned shoulder strap for comfortable all-day wear, you won’t want to miss out on this shopper-loved bag while it’s an impressive 47 percent off at Amazon. Starting at just $26, this versatile and roomy purse is teed up to make your travel experience so much easier.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $26.

